Trader Joe's Ravioli, Ranked Worst To Best

I know I regularly refer to myself as a massive Trader Joe's fangirl, and I'll stand by that statement. Still, I can already hear the cries of "Heresy!" at what I'm about to say: I had never tried any of the chain's ravioli before today's taste test. I know, I know — other die-hard TJ's loyalists will want to revoke my metaphorical fan membership card at that admittance. To them, I beg for forgiveness, and hope I've sufficiently made amends by trying literally every ravioli my store had on its shelves.

To be fair, I'm a little mad at myself, too. I've been depriving myself of some S-tier Trader Joe's masterpieces for entirely too long. Usually, when I write rankings like this, ordering the products in question is a fairly straightforward task. Not so with this ravioli — when the quality gap between my "top" and "bottom" choices is so small, how am I supposed to begin parsing apart the minute differences between each? After much internal debate, I did manage to put some semblance of order to the following 11 ravioli. Personal preference played a large role in the ranking, and for this piece, I also considered whether a particular ravioli surprised me with robust flavors (which happened in more than one instance). Texture was only occasionally a factor. Check out my full method for this ranking at the end of the piece.