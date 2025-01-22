Rich And Cheesy Pumpkin Ravioli With Almonds Recipe

When fresh pumpkins are abundant in stores, markets, and farm stands in the fall, treating ourselves to some of our favorite homemade pumpkin recipes we may only enjoy once a year is in order. Staples like pumpkin soup and pumpkin pie are popular for a reason, but if you've never tried pumpkin in ravioli, you're in for a treat.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for pumpkin ravioli inspired by an autumnal Italian pumpkin ravioli classic. "In Italy, I've enjoyed pumpkin ravioli made with amaretti cookies in the filling. These very sweet treats, full of almond flavor and light and crispy from the included meringue, are crumbled into mashed pumpkin and grated cheese. I've used raw almonds to keep the nutty flavor without the added sugar, and I've added ricotta to make it cheesier," Bottalico said.

Roasting a pumpkin and making a homemade egg pasta dough are the first of quite a few steps, but we think they're worth it. If you don't have a pasta machine or ravioli tools, no problem — you'll only need a rolling pin and cookie cutter for this method. After that, the recipe comes together quickly, and a butter sage sauce dresses the ravioli to rich, herby perfection. If you love these pumpkin ravioli as much as we do, you don't have to limit yourself to making them in the autumn months. Other winter squash varieties that are found in stores year-round, like butternut squash, can be substituted with the same delicious results.

