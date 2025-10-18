18 Trader Joe's Staples To Keep On Hand For Easy Meals

If you're reading this piece, chances are high that Trader Joe's is among your absolute favorite grocery stores (if not your all-time favorite). I, too, fall in that boat — I'd love to know how many cumulative hours I've spent scouring the store's shelves, though I'm sure it's an alarming number. Trader Joe's private-label items get a lot of buzz for being affordable and delicious, but perhaps my favorite thing about the chain is the consistently reliable quality of its staples. If TJ's offers something I use on the regular, you can bet I'm buying it there.

Few things are more frustrating than wading through a multi-step recipe when making dinner after an exhausting day. To mitigate any chances of being faced with that daunting prospect, there are several TJ's items I always have around to make mealtime easy. Whether it's a surefire way to add a burst of flavor to a simple chicken and rice dinner, or just something that can amp up a buttered pasta dish, all the following are great to have on hand when the last thing you want to do is cook up a storm. Keep reading to discover all the Trader Joe's easy dinner staples I swear by.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.