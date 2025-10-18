18 Trader Joe's Staples To Keep On Hand For Easy Meals
If you're reading this piece, chances are high that Trader Joe's is among your absolute favorite grocery stores (if not your all-time favorite). I, too, fall in that boat — I'd love to know how many cumulative hours I've spent scouring the store's shelves, though I'm sure it's an alarming number. Trader Joe's private-label items get a lot of buzz for being affordable and delicious, but perhaps my favorite thing about the chain is the consistently reliable quality of its staples. If TJ's offers something I use on the regular, you can bet I'm buying it there.
Few things are more frustrating than wading through a multi-step recipe when making dinner after an exhausting day. To mitigate any chances of being faced with that daunting prospect, there are several TJ's items I always have around to make mealtime easy. Whether it's a surefire way to add a burst of flavor to a simple chicken and rice dinner, or just something that can amp up a buttered pasta dish, all the following are great to have on hand when the last thing you want to do is cook up a storm. Keep reading to discover all the Trader Joe's easy dinner staples I swear by.
Ground turkey
Spend any amount of time looking through my freezer, and you're guaranteed to see at least one package of Trader Joe's ground turkey among the melee of items. I'm of the opinion that one can always whip up something with a pound of ground turkey on hand, and I've put that theory to the test on more than one occasion. This staple has been mocked up into easy meatballs, a no-frills (but still delicious) pasta sauce, taco meat, and bulgogi bowl fare on the fly.
I've never had any quality issues with Trader Joe's ground turkey, even when pulling it from the freezer after a few months. Beyond that, its typically sub-$5 price point makes it an easy, budget-friendly buy. Keep some on hand for those panic-stricken nights when anything beyond spaghetti and an easy meat sauce seems out of reach.
Raw Argentinian red shrimp
Raw Argentinian red shrimp are a seafood item you should definitely buy at Trader Joe's, and though I don't always have a bag on hand, I know I'm in for a few exciting meals when I do. I love these shrimp — they're massive and have a lobster-like flavor, mildly sweet with a succulent, tender bite. I've been known to eat these solo, preferably after pan-frying them in a little bit of oil and lemon pepper seasoning (even better if they're served alongside some melted butter).
These shrimp would also be an ideal salad topping, sandwich stuffer, or spaghetti accoutrement, depending on what mood you're in. They're an easy way to elevate any meal — your guests will never know you spent mere minutes whipping up a gourmet-looking shrimp scampi.
Taiwanese green onion pancakes
I've previously recommended these Taiwanese green onion pancakes as being one of Trader Joe's best sub-$5 frozen buys, and that's a hill I would die on. Sure, they're incredibly versatile (and vegan!), but honestly, I prefer to enjoy these on their own when I need something quick, easy, and filling. Pan-frying renders them crispy on the outside and soft and flaky on the inside, with tons of flavor to boot.
Should you want to use these to amp up a dinner, they'd make a fantastic wrap for many flavorful fillings. I've also used them as a dipper to accompany the chain's frozen Thai green curry meal, or you could simply eat one alongside some chicken and rice. This is another TJ's product that I always have in my freezer, and once you've had it, I bet you'll be keeping a pack on hand as well.
Mandarin orange chicken
Trader Joe's Mandarin orange chicken is no secret by now. Not only have we lauded it as a must-buy item from the chain, but nearly every thread or blog post talking about TJ's most beloved items will include the orange chicken. It's a meal in its own right, though I think it's best when served atop some steamed rice and with a heaping side of your favorite veggie (broccoli for me, please).
Best of all, the orange chicken is so simple to cook. You can prep it in the oven, but my go-to method is to air fry the chicken pieces until they're golden-brown and crispy (making sure to shake the basket halfway through). Depending on how much I'm making, this generally takes no longer than 20 minutes, and most of that is idle time. Toss it in the sauce, let it sit for a few minutes, spoon on some rice, and enjoy.
Frozen fried rice
I've had both the chicken and vegetable versions of Trader Joe's frozen fried rice, and I don't prefer one over the other, though I usually keep the vegetable fried rice on hand so I can add my own protein. I've been known to eat half a bag at a time if that's my whole meal, and that's what I love about this quick-cooking item: It can be a meal in its own right, but it's also accommodating to many different additions if you want to spruce it up a little.
I'll usually saute this in a pan with some oil, adding soy sauce halfway through cooking. More often than not, I'll scramble a couple of eggs in with it. Occasionally I'll add in ground chicken or turkey for an extra boost of protein, and sometimes I wrap it in a starchy wrap if I'm particularly hungry. Regardless of how you choose to enjoy it, this is an ideal staple to have on hand 24/7.
Mushroom medley
I have yet to try the frozen mushroom medley myself, though I always consider grabbing a bag when I see it — I just don't consume a ton of mushrooms and never quite know what to pair them with. But if you find yourself constantly reaching for the edible fungi, this bag is well worth the buy. I always see commenters on the Trader Joe's Reddit forum hailing these mushrooms as being packed with flavor and easy to cook.
Plus, if mushroom varieties are hard to come by in your area, this bag may be your saving grace — it includes champignons, oyster mushrooms, boletus, and slippery jack mushrooms, all seasoned with parsley, garlic, and salt. Consumers recommend adding them to risotto, but if you're a superfan of mushrooms, you might find yourself eating them solo.
Garlicky pasta
I show multiple pastas in the above photo for a reason — I can only personally vouch for the garlicky pasta, but given that dish's quality, I'd recommend at least trying its other frozen pasta options. As far as the garlicky pasta goes, I was sold from the moment I first tried it. It manages to be both subtle and umami-packed at the same time, making it easily palatable even the pickiest consumers.
Moreover, it wouldn't be hard to pair a protein and veggie side with this pasta. Chicken would be my go-to choice, but you could also turn it into a bulgogi-inspired dish with some ground beef and sauce additions. Eat it alongside bread or, if you're like me, enjoy it solo on the nights when you can only stand long enough to heat something up on the stove.
Organic pappardelle pasta nests
Ah, pasta. I love making pasta from scratch, but it's a time-consuming endeavor that I just don't always have the capacity for. When that's the case, I typically reach for a bag of pappardelle pasta nests from Trader Joe's. There are a few things I love about this product — first, it boasts thick noodles that have a great chew when cooked al dente and hold onto sauce well. Second, the "nest" structure inside the bag makes it easy to grab one portion if I'm only feeding myself.
Do with this whatever you'd like — truly whatever. They're flavorful enough to need nothing more than some salt and butter, but they're also sturdy enough to complement your most intricate meat sauce. Dress them up with shrimp and some oil, or add roasted tomatoes and feta into the mix. Anything goes here, and whether you're feeling creative or lazy, you'll be glad to have this on hand.
Jarred pasta sauce
Grab some pappardelle pasta nests and a jar of Trader Joe's pasta sauce for a delicious two-ingredient meal. I haven't tried every pasta sauce offered by the grocer, but those that I have are delicious, and I tend to hear good things about the rest. They're cheap enough that if any pique your attention, they're worth trying — once you've found a couple you like, keep some in your pantry for an easy and filling meal.
My personal favorite has to be the seasonal autumnal harvest pasta sauce. The slightly sweet, ultra-creamy sauce is made with tomatoes, pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots, making for a delicious seasonal pantry staple. I also keep a jar of the chain's organic marinara sauce on hand, which is a welcoming base for nights when I feel like getting creative.
Tinned fish
Disclaimer: I'm not a tinned fish gal, so this is not a recommendation I can make based on personal experience. I have, however, heard great things about Trader Joe's tinned fish from consumers who do like it. We've previously called the smoked trout fillets the best of TJ's tinned fish offerings, and its lightly smoked salmon, grilled sardines, and lightly smoked mussels often get great reviews.
Customers who regularly get the tinned fish recommend enjoying it with crackers (charcuterie for dinner, anyone?), but if you're looking for a heartier meal, you could always feature them on a simple sandwich, toast, or even in a pasta dish. If nothing else, they'll make for a great snack when that mid-afternoon hunger strikes.
Diced and fire-roasted tomatoes
Another TJ's staple you'll always find in my pantry is the chain's diced and fire-roasted tomatoes. This flavorful base, which includes organic green chiles, can be used for a number of dishes. If I'm not whipping it up into a pasta sauce, I'm probably adding it to an easy slow-cooker soup, stew, or cooking it up with some ground meat for a flavor-packed taco base.
I often come across recipes calling for canned diced tomatoes with green chiles — sure, you can substitute plain diced tomatoes, but I always regret making the substitution. The resulting dish is never as good. Even if you don't have a use in mind for them at the moment, keep some cans on hand as an easy way to jazz up ordinary tomato-based dishes.
Madras lentils
I have yet to try Trader Joe's madras lentils, but after seeing so much acclaim for the product online, they've made my shopping list for whenever I next head to the store. While there's definitely some Indian food you should never buy at Trader Joe's, madras lentils are often hailed as the best of the "Indian fare" products. Customers recommend eating the package alongside some rice or naan.
The bag sits at a sub-$3 price point, which is tempting in and of itself, but I haven't even mentioned how to prepare it. All you have to do is microwave it. Given its no-brainer cooking process and rave reviews, I feel very comfortable recommending this as an easy dinner staple — I'll let you know if I'm wrong once I've tried it.
Organic black beans
If you're someone who always has cans of beans on hand during soup season, you should be getting them from Trader Joe's. Its cans of organic black beans are under $2, and they're my go-to whenever I need beans to jazz up a soup, stew, chili, or taco bake. They are firm and have a nice bite, and I rarely have to worry about overcooking them.
Stuck on some ways to use the canned black beans you've had in your pantry? Refry them to make a quick side for a taco plate, or make a black bean and corn salsa out of the cans. This could be a meal in its own right — who among us hasn't filled up on chips and a hearty salsa while waiting for dinner to be ready? If you're feeling a little extra, mash them up into a hearty black bean burger patty.
Italian-style wedding soup
Finally, this is the last product I'm listing here as a secondhand recommendation. Admittedly, I'm a bit of a soup snob, and I've never touched pre-made soup in my life — I just like making my own too much. But reviews have me seriously reconsidering Trader Joe's Italian-style wedding soup, which is packed with meatballs, vegetables, and acini di pepe (tiny pasta pearls).
If you want a good Italian wedding soup without doing all the work, this makes for a very satisfying dupe. Customers mention it's always in their cart, though they say they lack self-control when it comes to consuming the jar — hopefully you're not averse to eating an entire 22-ounce jar at a time. Its sub-$5 price tag is automatically tempting, but beyond that, many customers say it's comparable to Rao's version of the same, even speculating that Rao's may be the private labeler for this product.
Buttermilk protein pancake mix
Breakfast for dinner, anyone? Call this an offbeat recommendation if you want, but I love having breakfast for dinner, and Trader Joe's buttermilk protein pancake mix fits the bill. This is one of the only pancake mixes I'll buy. I can hardly tell it's packed with protein and whole grains — it still cooks up thick, fluffy pancakes with a flavor that rivals a homemade version. I simply adore them.
Even if breakfast for dinner isn't your thing, grab a box of this mix and just whip some up in the morning. It's an incredibly easy meal that only calls for water and takes just a few minutes to fry up in a pan. Eat them as is, or do what I do and toss some chocolate chips into the batter.
Umami seasoning blend
Whenever I'm cooking something and don't feel like figuring out how to season it, I reach for the jar of Trader Joe's umami seasoning blend that's perpetually in my spice cabinet. This tiny jar packs a punch of flavor that enhances everything I've ever put it on, and trust me, I've put it to the test. It's my go-to seasoning when I'm making chicken (regardless of my preparation method), and I've never been disappointed after cooking up some protein with it.
Beyond that, I've had great success using this to season a wide variety of roasted veggies, and even sprinkling it in some rice before cooking. Rather than adding any identifiable flavor notes, it just amps up the flavor of a dish as a whole, adding an always-appreciated, earthy umami component to the food. I hope TJ's never discontinues this product — I'd be at a loss on many nights if I didn't have it around.
Organic chicken broth
Yes, I'll gladly pay just under $2 for a quart of organic, free-range chicken broth, and I go through more of the above boxes than I care to admit (for example, I've used five in the past month). I'm always an advocate of making my own stock to drink in the winter, but I rarely want to add that liquid gold to meals, so I'll grab a box of this instead. It's a neutral yet flavorful base for many easy dinners.
Perhaps the most obvious use for chicken broth is as a soup base, but I also recommend cooking your rice in chicken broth if you don't already; it really amps up the flavor of the grain. Many savory pasta dishes also benefit from some stock, and I'll often use it to deglaze a pan after sauteing some veggies together. Broth is a handy substitute for water on many occasions, so I encourage you to experiment with it and see what you come up with.
Crunchy chili onion
Last but certainly not least is a fan-favorite product I only recently added to my cart for the first time: Trader Joe's crunchy chili onion. What exactly is this, you may be asking? It's something between a sauce, spread, garnish, and seasoning, but one thing's for sure — it's a surefire way to heighten the flavors of nearly any dish. Personally, I love putting it on potstickers (made with Trader Joe's frozen gyoza, of course).
This is another jar that I'd recommend trying with everything you can think of, from pasta to rice to tacos, and even atop a salad or drizzled over some roasted veggies. A quick web search will turn up dozens of creative uses for the condiment, making it one that will quickly go from "never heard of it" to "can't live without it."
