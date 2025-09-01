22 Best Trader Joe's Frozen Foods Under $5

A trip through the frozen section at Trader Joe's always feels like a mini vacation. Maybe I'm just deeply entrenched in an ongoing love affair with the chain (I definitely am). But there's also something utterly blissful about walking through the freezer aisle at a grocery store and finding a plethora of budget-friendly selections. After all, Trader Joe's has a startling selection of sub-$5 products, especially in its frozen section.

A number of the chain's $5 and under frozen items function as full meals, though some are merely a tantalizing dessert, side dish, or snack. In an effort to round up the best frozen items under $5 from Trader Joe's, I took a jaunt down the freezer aisle (a chore, I know) to gather an assortment of foods for you to consider. I'd tried some of these list items before, and had heard rave reviews of others beforehand. After tasting the selected items, I ended up 22 options — though even that's just a small representation of the store's overall options. Here are the best Trader Joe's frozen foods available for less than $5.