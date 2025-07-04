The Indian Food You Should Never Bother Buying At Trader Joe's

So, what separates a good kitchari from one that lands in last place on a rankings list? Kitchari is different from most Indian food we see on menus. It's understated and elegant rather than spicy, greasy, and over-the-top. At its core, a kitchari is humble: Rice and lentils cooked together with vegetables. What gives it character is the final flourish — a sizzling tempering of spices bloomed in fat — that can transform this simple one-pot meal into something aromatic and satisfying. Tempering whole or ground spices and aromatics such as cumin, cloves, or garlic in hot oil or ghee helps extract and accentuate the natural flavors of the spices before it goes into the dish, and this process is what takes a kitchari from boring to brilliant. If you aren't familiar with the process of tempering spices, you could add a spoonful of Sichuan chili oil to your kitchari as a flavor-booster.

The other thing that can make a kitchari boring is the texture — or the lack of it. Since the rice, lentils and vegetables are all cooked together, usually in a pressure cooker, the Kitchari suffers from a lack of contrasting textures (it's more like a porridge than a paella). Adding a crunchy element as a garnish or a side, think toasted peanuts or fried poppadams, will instantly elevate your Kitchari dinner. Add a spicy pickle on the side and you're well and truly in business!