Trader Joe's Best Tinned Seafood Item Is A Smoky Delight
Trader Joe's has a legendary roster of house-brand products, right down to the tinned fish. And in an effort to get to the bottom of which was the best, we ranked nine Trader Joe's tinned seafood items and were most pleased with the Smoked Trout Fillets in Canola Oil.
We thoroughly enjoyed everything this tinned trout had to offer. The appeal is clear right from the jump, with the smooth, pink trout filets resting in a pool of golden canola oil. The texture is perfect — not slimy and firm enough that it doesn't flake into a million bits when being scooped out of the can. The flavor is impeccable as well, with a bold smoky taste and a yummy ham-like flavor that kept us going back, bite after bite.
Overall, this is an excellent tinned fish that even the biggest of skeptics would enjoy. We felt it would pair nicely with a pasta dish, rice and vegetables, or even as a unique addition to a charcuterie board. Packed with omega-3s, protein, and other essential nutrients, tinned fish is a healthy and delicious snack, and the Trader Joe's Smoked Trout Fillets in Canola Oil make it a downright pleasure to incorporate more into your diet.
What do other reviews have to say about the Smoked Trout Fillets in Canola Oil from Trader Joe's?
Canned fish brands can be hit or miss, but Trader Joe's seems to knock it out of the park almost every time, and we weren't the only ones who loved its Smoked Trout Fillets in Canola Oil. One customer on Reddit wrote an extensive review of the TJ's tinned trout, sharing, "From the moment you pop it open, you know you're in for something special." They continued, "Each bite was a decadent journey. The rich, smoky flavor is so authentic, it genuinely feels like it transports you right to the waters edge where these trout were raised." One commenter on the post echoed our review that the trout had a delectable smoked ham flavor and responded, "Like biting into a huge thick slab of bacon."
If you're interested in trying them for yourself but eating fish straight out of a can isn't quite your thing, no worries. While these trout are certainly good enough to eat straight, they'd also be delicious on a slice of avocado toast, flaked over a creamy pasta, or in this smoked trout, celery, and potato salad recipe. Even just a simple crème fraîche on a cracker topped with a chunk of this trout and a sprig of dill would be a tasty appetizer or snack.