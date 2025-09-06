Trader Joe's Best Tinned Seafood Item Is A Smoky Delight

Trader Joe's has a legendary roster of house-brand products, right down to the tinned fish. And in an effort to get to the bottom of which was the best, we ranked nine Trader Joe's tinned seafood items and were most pleased with the Smoked Trout Fillets in Canola Oil.

We thoroughly enjoyed everything this tinned trout had to offer. The appeal is clear right from the jump, with the smooth, pink trout filets resting in a pool of golden canola oil. The texture is perfect — not slimy and firm enough that it doesn't flake into a million bits when being scooped out of the can. The flavor is impeccable as well, with a bold smoky taste and a yummy ham-like flavor that kept us going back, bite after bite.

Overall, this is an excellent tinned fish that even the biggest of skeptics would enjoy. We felt it would pair nicely with a pasta dish, rice and vegetables, or even as a unique addition to a charcuterie board. Packed with omega-3s, protein, and other essential nutrients, tinned fish is a healthy and delicious snack, and the Trader Joe's Smoked Trout Fillets in Canola Oil make it a downright pleasure to incorporate more into your diet.