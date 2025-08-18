9 Trader Joe's Tinned Seafood Items, Ranked

While the concept of tinned seafood has been around for over 200 years, it hasn't necessarily been a popular food item for current-day Americans. I wasn't introduced to tinned seafood until I visited Portugal in my late twenties, and I tried tinned sardines and tinned octopus for the first time. Recently, however, it's become somewhat of a trend to eat tinned seafood. TikTok videos of people tasting different brands have been popping up all over my phone, and I've immediately become curious.

As a Trader Joe's super fan, I like to taste any and everything from the store. Many of these TikTok videos I mentioned featuring tinned seafood included ones from Trader Joe's, and I soon discovered that it actually has quite the offering when it comes to tinned seafood. I went to the store and bought every single option, leaving me with nine tins to try.

For the official taste test, I recruited a tinned fish expert — my brother-in-law, Michalis. He grew up in Cyprus, right on the Mediterranean sea, and tinned fish has always been a staple in his diet. I, on the other hand, am a lover of seafood, but I've never been entirely keen on the idea of eating the tinned version. Together, we tasted each tin and discussed what we liked and didn't like. We paid attention to the texture, flavor profile, and freshness. Continue reading to see what we thought of the tinned seafood from Trader Joe's.