10 Mistakes You're Making When Using Canned Sardines

You often get what you pay for, which is partly true regarding canned sardines. We're not suggesting you need to spend $40 on a can to be satisfied. A quarter of that is pretty much the most you'd want to shell out unless your budget and gourmet inclinations suggest otherwise. Really, though, if you have the time and motivation, it's not a bad idea to taste-test your way through a few different canned sardine brands at varying price levels to see for yourself.

Although personal taste might result in a preference for a cheaper product over a more expensive one, purchasing mid-range sardines is worth it. A slightly higher price tag often means more attention to ingredients and processing. Canning is a preservation method, and if it isn't optimally done, it can decrease the taste and texture of a product. Canned sardines come pre-cooked, but there are various ways to do this, both manually and industrially. Much like most processed food, smaller-scale production tends to retain more quality, offering a taste of the nuances of sardines from a particular region.

Additionally, cheaping out on seafood often extends to the environmental sustainability of fishing and processing. Companies might save a few bucks by skipping out on regulations, but if they don't prioritize ecological methods, you might want to think twice about consuming their products and supporting their business.