Mushroom Ravioli With Bacon And Spinach Recipe

In this recipe, earthy mushroom ravioli is served in a bacon and spinach cream sauce. The filling is creamy and meaty – - without any meat at all. Recipe developer Leah Maroney recommends using a mix of several mushrooms. "I love using shitake mushrooms, but you can use whatever blend of mushrooms you wish," she says. "The more types you use, the more complex the flavor will be."

The sweetness of the cream pairs well with the bitter spinach and smoky bacon. The sauce is simple and only contains a few ingredients, but the flavor packs a serious punch. You can't go wrong when combining bacon and cream, especially on top of homemade ravioli. Although making the homemade ravioli in this recipe is an extensive project, this makes a large batch that's perfect for freezing. You can also use frozen or fresh store-bought mushroom ravioli and serve them with this sauce.