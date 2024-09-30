2 Rules You Need To Know Before Cooking With Soy Chorizo
For those who love Mexican food, you likely already know the magic that is chorizo. Originating in Spain, the sausage is typically made from pork and is featured in a wide variety of chorizo recipes that go beyond breakfast. For those who consume a plant-based diet, soy chorizo is the ultimate vegetarian-friendly replacement for a sausage that is traditionally made with animal protein.
When cooking with this soy-based food, there are two crucial things to keep in mind to ensure a tasty dish. For one, unlike an animal protein sausage, the casing for soy chorizo is not edible. This means that it cannot be grilled and must first be removed from its plastic casing in order to be properly prepared. From there, you can turn up the heat in the kitchen and get creative by making vegetarian and vegan versions of your favorite Mexican dishes.
There are several prominent chorizo brands that make a version of the veggie sausage sometimes referred to as "soyrizo." Because the soy crumbles that have been packed into a plastic casing are soaked in spices and marinades, removing them can be a bit of a messy endeavor. Using disposable gloves and emptying the contents of the casing into a separate bowl are a great idea to mitigate any extraneous clean-up. Further, knowing how to alter the consistency of your soy chorizo into an ideal texture for your dish is key.
Making the most of your soy chorizo
One advantage of soy chorizo is that it's already fairly heavily seasoned in a marinade of paprika and other spices, lending a vibrant red color to the crumbles. When carefully opening a plastic-encased soy chorizo and emptying the contents, be aware that there will be a fair amount of oil that comes out as well. This is also especially helpful if the next stop is the frying pan, as you'll need significantly less fat content to fry your soy sausage. The benefit of the soy-based substitute is the flavor and adaptability; however, one disadvantage is the tendency for soy products to dry out. Depending on the dish you're making, though, this can be a good thing.
If you choose to swap in soy chorizo for a chorizo chilaquiles recipe, it's good to note that the soy product will easily crisp up to an ideal consistency. You simply have to keep an eye on it so that it doesn't burn. In contrast, when replacing soy chorizo in a Sloppy 'Zo! Recipe, it's important to add a little more liquid to keep the right texture for the sandwich filling to avoid letting the soyrizo dry out. The versatility of soy chorizo opens up a whole world of vegetarian and vegan dishes to which you can add dairy-free cheese and other plant-based proteins, such as mushrooms and lentils. As long as you're careful and considerate of consistency, your soy chorizo will always be a great ingredient.