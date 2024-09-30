2 Rules You Need To Know Before Cooking With Soy Chorizo

For those who love Mexican food, you likely already know the magic that is chorizo. Originating in Spain, the sausage is typically made from pork and is featured in a wide variety of chorizo recipes that go beyond breakfast. For those who consume a plant-based diet, soy chorizo is the ultimate vegetarian-friendly replacement for a sausage that is traditionally made with animal protein.

When cooking with this soy-based food, there are two crucial things to keep in mind to ensure a tasty dish. For one, unlike an animal protein sausage, the casing for soy chorizo is not edible. This means that it cannot be grilled and must first be removed from its plastic casing in order to be properly prepared. From there, you can turn up the heat in the kitchen and get creative by making vegetarian and vegan versions of your favorite Mexican dishes.

There are several prominent chorizo brands that make a version of the veggie sausage sometimes referred to as "soyrizo." Because the soy crumbles that have been packed into a plastic casing are soaked in spices and marinades, removing them can be a bit of a messy endeavor. Using disposable gloves and emptying the contents of the casing into a separate bowl are a great idea to mitigate any extraneous clean-up. Further, knowing how to alter the consistency of your soy chorizo into an ideal texture for your dish is key.