16 Chorizo Recipes That Go Beyond Breakfast

Chorizo is the smoky, spicy sausage from the Iberian peninsula that elevates nearly any dish. It can be fresh, cured, sliced, or ground. It takes many forms, all of which are delicious. Chorizo is popular in both Spanish and Mexican cooking. In Spanish dishes, it is often dried and cured, whereas in Mexican cuisine, it is often used fresh and sometimes ground.

Chances are you've seen it included in breakfast dishes at trendy brunch spots or served sliced on a charcuterie board, but chorizo is so much more than that. It is phenomenal in breakfast dishes, but its versatility lends itself to many recipes, from paella to stuffing and beyond. Here are 16 of our best chorizo recipes for you to try.