12 Trader Joe's Nuts, Ranked

Trader Joe's may be known for its frozen foods, but if you really want to experience the best the store has to offer, you have to make your way to the nut aisle. Trader Joe's does not take its nut game lightly. With a slew of seasonings and flavors you won't find from other brands, TJ's is truly a paradise for the real nut lovers among us.

If you decide to buy nuts at Trader Joe's, you're not likely to be disappointed with any selection you make — they're all seriously that good. However, not all of the grocery chain's nuts are equally delicious. And if you want to taste the best of the best, this list is a great place to start. After reading this review, you'll go into your next Trader Joe's nut-buying experience feeling as informed as possible.

I evaluated these nuts based on their quality and seasoning. Texture, flavor, and packaging all played a role in earning these products their spot on this list. But of course, you'll want to try them for yourself so you can identify your own personal favorites.