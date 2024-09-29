12 Trader Joe's Nuts, Ranked
Trader Joe's may be known for its frozen foods, but if you really want to experience the best the store has to offer, you have to make your way to the nut aisle. Trader Joe's does not take its nut game lightly. With a slew of seasonings and flavors you won't find from other brands, TJ's is truly a paradise for the real nut lovers among us.
If you decide to buy nuts at Trader Joe's, you're not likely to be disappointed with any selection you make — they're all seriously that good. However, not all of the grocery chain's nuts are equally delicious. And if you want to taste the best of the best, this list is a great place to start. After reading this review, you'll go into your next Trader Joe's nut-buying experience feeling as informed as possible.
I evaluated these nuts based on their quality and seasoning. Texture, flavor, and packaging all played a role in earning these products their spot on this list. But of course, you'll want to try them for yourself so you can identify your own personal favorites.
12. Crispy crunchy coated peanuts
If you love crunchy snacks, you might take one look at Trader Joe's crispy crunchy coated peanuts and decide that they're definitely the nuts for you. But true peanut fans may be disappointed, as these were definitely not the best peanuts I've ever tried. The peanuts themselves were not good quality; they seemed relatively devoid of flavor and felt too soft, which makes for an odd textural experience with the especially crunchy coating.
These peanuts are inspired by Mexican cacahuates japonéses, but they don't quite hit the same beautifully-savory note as the original. Rather, you're getting more sweetness than anything, although that sweetness isn't even too palpable. You're left with a disappointingly-bland snack that somehow just doesn't fully scratch that itch for something crunchy. Sure, they might be okay for mindless snacking, but if you're looking for a product that blows you away on the flavor front, these peanuts are not likely to be it. Luckily, Trader Joe's offers plenty of better options to choose from, whether you're looking for plain peanuts or a different kind of nut entirely.
11. Candied pecans
Are Trader Joe's candied pecans the most mind-blowing nuts the store offers? Of course not. But if you ask me, candied pecans aren't really all about snacking. Sure, you can enjoy a handful of them every once in a while, but because they're so sweet, they don't always hit the spot. That's certainly the case here, at least. These candied pecans are fine, but they're mostly just sweet, with not a lot of other interesting flavors going on. In fact, beneath all that sugar, the flavor of the actual pecan is really not that perceptible at all.
Because these pecans would never be my first choice for a snack, they come in relatively low in my ranking. However, that doesn't mean that they can't serve their purpose in a variety of dishes. If you're looking for a way to add crunch to a pie or cake, these candied pecans have you covered. And did you really make a pecan pie if you didn't use candied pecans? They may not be anything special, but Trader Joe's has you covered when you're on the hunt for a sweet nut to add to your favorite festive dishes.
10. Ranch seasoned cashews
For true ranch dressing lovers, Trader Joe's ranch-seasoned cashews seriously sound like a dream come true. No, you don't have to douse your cashews in ranch dressing just to satiate that ranch craving; the seasoning is actually right on the cashews themselves. Or, it's supposed to be, anyway.
These seasoned cashews are certainly delicious, with powdered sour cream, buttermilk, garlic, and onion powder dressing them up and taking their flavor profile to a whole new level. But do they really taste like ranch dressing? Not really, if you ask me. And since that's what people are going to expect when they pick up a bag of these cashews, that's how I'm ranking them.
Of course, if you're not obsessed with the idea of ranch-flavored cashews, you should certainly buy these nuts and give them a taste for yourself. Just make sure you temper your expectations — and have a bottle of ranch on hand, if necessary, for proper snacking.
9. Sweet and spicy pecans
While Trader Joe's candied pecans aren't exactly ideal for snacking, that doesn't mean that the store doesn't offer some more-snackable pecan options. One of them is the brand's sweet and spicy pecans. Admittedly, they're still not the best snacking nuts on this list — partially because they come in such a small package — but also because they're still very sweet, despite the addition of heat. Therefore, I can't rank them too high on this list.
That being said, though, these sweet and spicy pecans can be used for a variety of culinary purposes that might just spice up your meal routine. For example, they make an incredible salad topper, and they can even be added to baked goods that can stand up to a little spice. Don't worry — the heat is not intense, so even the most spice-hesitant snackers shouldn't have a big problem with the amount of spice in these nuts. Although they may not be my favorite nuts of the bunch, they do make for an excellent pantry staple that can transform a boring meal into one that feels just a little bit more interesting and special.
8. Dry roasted and salted pistachios
When you want to keep a simple bag of nuts on hand for snacking purposes, you can't really go wrong with Trader Joe's dry roasted and salted pistachios. It's definitely not the brand's most innovative nut variety, but sometimes, you just want to keep things simple. In this case, you're getting relatively good quality pistachios to snack on — although they could be slightly fresher and more tender. Additionally, these nuts are well salted, so if you tend to prefer salty snacks, this one has you covered. But don't worry — that saltiness isn't overwhelming.
Unfortunately, these nuts didn't rank higher on my list because they just couldn't compare to some of the more creative items that Trader Joe's offers. Arguably, you could find pistachios that are roughly the same from just about any brand. However, if you shop at Trader Joe's a lot and simply find yourself craving some pistachios from time to time, these will certainly get the job done. For those who like to keep things easy and avoid all the fuss, these pistachios are a solid option.
7. Olive and herb mixed nuts
Can't choose between nuts at Trader Joe's? No worries. Just opt for the olive and herb mixed nuts for a little bit of everything. This nut mix contains roasted almonds, cashews, and pecans for a varied crunch that keeps you guessing with every handful. The best part of the mix, though, is the little pieces of dried Kalamata olives. The olives add a savory, briny note to the mix that you generally don't see in even the most seasoned snacking nuts. Because those olive pieces are so small, though, they don't have a huge impact on the flavor — it's just a nice, subtle touch that makes things more interesting.
But it doesn't stop there. As the name suggests, this nut mix contains plenty of herbs that make the overall flavor experience more complex. Thyme, basil, and oregano are immediately recognizable, but they're also joined by other spices, like rosemary, marjoram, sage, and sea salt, to bring everything together. If you ask me, a slight element of spice like some black pepper or paprika could add a much-needed pop of flavor to this generally-mild mix, but otherwise, I have no complaints. It's not the best Trader Joe's nut mix, but for olive lovers, it's definitely a must-try product.
6. Chile and garlic cashews
When I first saw Trader Joe's chile and garlic cashews on the shelf, I could barely contain my excitement. After all, if you love both garlic and spice, it seems like there could be nothing better. And although I can say that these cashews are delicious, they didn't exactly make my wildest, nuttiest dreams come true.
The nuts themselves are delicious. They're soft with that subtle, satisfying crunch that lets you know that they're relatively fresh. And when you start with a base that's that good, it's hard to mess up on the flavor front. However, I found that these cashews were really missing out on a strong chile and garlic flavor. Sure, you can taste the chile and garlic, but it's just not as pronounced as I would like it to be.
The good news is that these nuts can appeal to a wide range of eaters. Even if you're spice-averse or don't want to eat a super-garlicky snack at work for fear of alienating your coworkers, you can still dig into a bag of these cashews. On the other hand, if you're expecting — and craving — a super bold flavor, then you might find yourself mildly disappointed by these cashews.
5. Garlic and onion pistachios
I've already discussed the plain, dry roasted and salted pistachios you can find at Trader Joe's, but what if you want something a bit more flavorful and unique? In that case, you have to opt for the brand's garlic and onion pistachios. This flavor combination may be simple, but it's not one you find from every brand, so I was excited to try it out for myself. And as a garlic and onion lover, I was definitely not disappointed.
When you first open the bag of these pistachios, the aroma of garlic and onions hits you immediately. That smell tells you that you're in for a treat and that you're about to eat something with some serious flavor. And the first bite won't disappoint either; just like the name suggests, these pistachios have a strong garlic and onion flavor that's palpable in every bite.
Admittedly, these nuts could've been a bit saltier, but considering that they're really focusing on the dried onion and garlic, I think they get a pass. You may not want to eat these right before a date (because yes, the flavor really is that strong), but if you're planning on spending the day alone, you should definitely take the chance to indulge in a bag of these nuts.
4. Raw almonds
You don't have to mess with a good thing, which is exactly why Trader Joe's raw almonds are such a smart purchase. These almonds are as basic as they come; they're not seasoned with anything — not even salt. Of course, these nuts may not sound that appealing to snackers who love those super-flavored options. But try some for yourself, and you'll see why these are a staple in my pantry.
Trader Joe's almonds are high quality and come with a slight oiliness that connotes freshness. You're not going to have to suffer through handfuls of bad nuts when you opt for this product. They also have a lovely, slightly-milky flavor to them that you won't find among other almond brands. This means that these delicious nuts can either be eaten on their own or added to other recipes. I think they're particularly tasty in overnight oats, where they have enough time to soak up the liquid in the container, which in turn softens them and makes them taste even richer. If you're on the hunt for a solid plain almond brand, Trader Joe's has you covered.
3. Mesquite smoked almonds
When you open a bag of Trader Joe's mesquite smoked almonds, you may not remember if you're at a barbecue or just grabbing your mid-afternoon snack. These are seriously some of the most delicious almonds I've ever tasted, and I have to warn you: It's too easy to finish half the bag in a single sitting. Most of that comes down to the salt content; they really don't skimp on the salt, which is what makes these nuts oh so snackable.
But these aren't your average salted almonds. You can really taste the mesquite here, and it has a smokiness that makes every bite ultra appealing. There's not really any heat, though there's a level of spice that keeps things nice and zingy. The only problem I have with these nuts is the fact that the seasoning mix can often fall to the bottom of the bag, which means you sometimes have to shake things up to keep that seasoning evenly distributed. But because these nuts aren't in a resealable bag, it's difficult to stir them up without making a mess. My advice? Transfer these nuts to a Ziploc bag and try not to eat them all in one sitting.
2. Maple spiced nut mix
The maple spiced nut mix didn't initially sound very appealing. After all, it almost seems like these nuts would be absolutely covered in an ultra-sweet coating that would make them hard to enjoy after a few bites. But if that's what you're expecting from these Trader Joe's nuts, then you're sorely mistaken. This is because the maple spiced nut mix is absolutely one of the best nut products the store sells.
The almonds and pecans in this mix are coated with a mind-bogglingly good buttery maple rosemary glaze. That rosemary gives this otherwise sweet snack an element of savoriness that really makes you want to go back in for a second bite. Pepitas add a bit of crunch and color to the mix, while the addition of sweetened and dried cranberries offers a nice acidity that pulls everything together. Sure, this may not be the most conventional nut mix, but it's definitely some of Trader Joe's best work.
1. Roasted and salted rosemary Marcona almonds
And finally, it's the all-time champion, the best of the bunch, and the snack that I absolutely cannot get enough of: Trader Joe's roasted and salted Marcona almonds. After they're roasted, they're covered with sunflower oil — which gives them a slightly oily, ultra-moist layer of flavor that complements the creamy nuts extremely well. They're then dusted with both sea salt and rosemary, the latter of which you can actually see in the bag, so you know you're getting a strong flavor.
The effect is fantastic. The texture of the nuts is ideal, and that layer of oil helps the seasonings hang on to the nuts for a flavorful bite every time. The flavor of the rosemary is pronounced, but not overwhelming, and the almonds are salted to perfection. This snack feels genuinely addictive, and I always want to have a bag in my pantry. The only problem? Trader Joe's doesn't give you enough in a package.
Methodology
I chose these nuts based on their availability and tried to opt for a mix of more traditional flavors and the whimsical ones that only Trader Joe's could conjure up. I also wanted to highlight a range of different nuts to better understand the breadth of the offerings available at the grocery chain.
These nuts were ranked and evaluated based on a few factors. Firstly, I paid close attention to the texture and freshness of the nuts themselves. The second factor I identified was the flavor itself, both from the nuts as well as the added seasonings. Finally, I took packaging into consideration — although it was only a small part of my decision making process. Nuts that come with more substantial serving sizes generally fared better than the smaller packages, although there were a few exceptions.