The Popular Brand Behind Trader Joe's Dry Roasted & Salted Pistachios

Trader Joe's fans are nothing if not enamored with the store's carefully curated selection of house brand products, even going as far as asking store employees when the next shipments will arrive. From Mexican elote tinged corn chips to creamy hummus, its items are as delicious as they are budget-friendly. One simple but popular snack they sling is a bag of dry-roasted and salted pistachios, but Trader Joe's isn't the only store to offer them.

It would take a Herculean undertaking for those at Trader Joe's HQ to run a successful grocery store and manage the factories that churn out the goods. Luckily, they don't have to as they turn to third-party vendors to supply them with cookies, smoothies, and more that are then repackaged under Trader Joe labels. For consumers, the vexing part of this arrangement is how opaque both Trader Joe's and its vendors are when it comes to who supplies the store with what and whether the product can be had elsewhere. Confirmations from either side are few and far between.

When it comes to the dry-roasted and salted pistachios, though, it is now public knowledge which firm provides the company with the nuts. Due to an unfortunate incident in 2016, when Paramount Farms was forced to recall products possibly tainted with salmonella, they were obliged to name the stores they service, and Trader Joe's was among them.