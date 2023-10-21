12 Mistakes You're Making With Overnight Oats

For some of us — especially those of us who have to wake up early on a regular basis — breakfast can be the hardest meal to get through. You don't want to start off the day feeling hungry, of course, but you don't have a ton of time to be standing over a stove making sure your eggs are perfectly cooked. Some people elect to just skip breakfast altogether, but that's not a solution for those of us who wake up with their stomachs already grumbling.

The solution? You need to find a breakfast option that's fast, easy, and easy to eat while you're walking out the door. Perhaps this is why overnight oats have exploded in popularity over the last several years. It's a breakfast you prep the night before, so there's essentially nothing to do in the morning. Plus, you can just grab it out of the fridge and eat it immediately. Isn't that what you want first thing in the morning?

Unfortunately, though, there are a lot of ways you can go wrong with your overnight oats. If you want to prevent a breakfast mishap, you should learn about the most common mistakes people make when they're preparing their overnight oats. By avoiding these mistakes, you can guarantee that a delicious, easy and non-soggy breakfast is always waiting for you. Here's what not to do when making overnight oats.