How Much Milk You Actually Need For Overnight Oats

If oatmeal is the quintessential, classic breakfast, overnight oats have become their timesaving counterpart. Beloved as a nutritious, filling, inexpensive, and convenient breakfast on the go, overnight oats are just the thing to whip up when you need a whole week's worth of breakfasts ready to grab and eat. Unlike more traditional oatmeal — be that instant oat packets, old-fashioned rolled oats, or steel-cut oats, which are all cooked on a stovetop or microwave, overnight oats are a no-cook concoction.

To make this breakfast, just combine oats with liquid — typically milk — stir together in a container, and dress up with almost endless add-ins, from cinnamon to flax seed, fruit, yogurt, or sweetener. The mixture is stirred together and allowed to sit, as the name suggests, overnight in the fridge. The basic recipe for overnight oats is easy to put your twist on, but as a general rule, for the right consistency, start by using a 1:1 oats-to-milk ratio. This is enough milk so the oats absorb the liquid and become soft and creamy, but not so much that they become watery or runny. In other words, the amount to ensure your porridge will be just right. The next morning, or for the whole following week if you prep a large batch, you can enjoy ready-to-eat oatmeal that requires no cooking and only gets better as the days pass.