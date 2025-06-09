Trader Joe's Salmon, Ranked

It should come as no surprise by now that we're big fans of Trader Joe's. Sure, not all of the products are winners (there are some that Reddit downright hates), but on the whole, the store is a reliable source of pretty much all weekly grocery needs — and salmon is no exception. Moreover, the sheer quantity of salmon products you can choose from at the store is surprising, especially for a smaller grocer. I came across 11 different salmon items just in the fresh fish section, while the freezer has even more to offer.

When I'm in the mood for salmon, I always gravitate to Trader Joe's. I find the prices to be reasonable for the quality I get, though I should probably mention that, being from the Pacific Northwest, it's not hard to find good seafood here. I've tried a few of the store's salmon offerings before but had never sampled the whole selection — before now, that is. To abate today's culinary curiosity, I figured it was high time to give my store's entire range a try and rank them. The ranking is based primarily on perceived tenderness and mildness. I didn't dislike any of the salmons, and I think the store likely has something for everyone; however, figuring out how to order the below wasn't exceedingly difficult.