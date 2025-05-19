Reddit's Most Loved (And Hated) Trader Joe's Snacks
It should come as no surprise by now that we're super-fans of Trader Joe's. The budget-friendly chain is stocked with items unique to the store's brand and, though it may not have absolutely everything on your grocery list, it's well worth a trip for its niche products alone. From its healthy, budget-friendly snacks to delectable desserts and a plethora of frozen Asian-inspired meals, Trader Joe's has garnered a loyal following for a reason — stellar prices and enviable products make it hard not to go back after your first visit.
As with all popular chains, some Trader Joe's products are hit or miss. Take a jaunt down its snack aisle and everything looks tantalizing enough — you'll find expansive chip options, a ton of popcorn flavors, and inventive concoctions you're unlikely to see in any other stores. Now, we'd never tell you not to try any options that look appealing and come to your own verdict. But especially if you're new to Trader Joe's, gathering opinions from seasoned store visitors can make it easier to narrow down your list of to-buy snacks. We've scoured Reddit forums to deliver a list of the online forum's most loved and hated Trader Joe's snacks.
Loved: Peanut Butter Pretzels
When one Reddit user took to the platform to poll fellow fans about their favorite snacks, there was (understandably) a wealth of replies. One snack that got six mentions was the brand's Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets. It's no new invention, so we're not surprised that this salty-savory treat easily made the "loved" portion of our list.
If you've never had peanut butter pretzels before, we'd like to know how you've managed to evade the classic snack (unless you're allergic to peanut butter, in which case the situation is self-explanatory). The brand also reportedly has chocolate-covered peanut butter pretzels — which also got several mentions in the Reddit thread — as well as almond butter pretzels. Whatever the variety, the crunchy, salty, rich snack is an unbeatable buy.
Hated: Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix
First among the "hated" items is Trader Joe's Tom Yum Seasoned Snack Mix. The snack mix saw a whole Reddit thread dedicated to it and, admittedly, there seem to be mixed opinions about this bag. It makes this list for a couple reasons — those who enjoy it admit that it's a bold snack choice, and those who dislike it have multiple reasons for hating the snack.
A few commenters compared the flavor of this bag to Froot Loops or Fruity Pebbles, and others familiar with the tom yum flavor profile claim this is due to the presence of lemongrass. All commenters agree that the snack mix is potent; if you love tom yum soup, there seems to be a decent chance you'd find it palatable. However, it seems to be too much of a gamble for most consumers.
Loved: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
Another classic snack favorite is one that Reddit users understandably adore. Many named Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups among their favorite of the chain's snacks. Trader Joe's also carries a milk chocolate version of the treat, but the dark chocolate seems to be more popular.
Not a fan of dark chocolate? Don't turn your nose up at the cups just yet. One Reddit user said, "I don't really do candy and I'm not a big dark chocolate guy but the dark chocolate [peanut butter cups] are insane." The same user recommends freezing them to yield a dessert-y treat. It's a safe bet that these are like an upscale version of Reese's Cups, so don't be surprised if they become a new favorite.
Hated: Crunchy Pops
Trader Joe's Crunchy Pops are pretty unassuming from the outside. They make no attempt to fool anyone into thinking they're bursting with flavor, but they still seem like a satisfying puffed snack. Redditors beg to differ, though, saying they're far inferior to the similar Lay's Pops snack.
The main complaint? Many commenters on a thread dedicated to the snack say they're far too salty to be appetizing. Other than salt, they don't have much flavor to speak of, though one commenter said there's a strange taste right after taking a bite. If you're after a crunchy puffed snack, there are better options out there than Trader Joe's version. The one possible pro? We could see these being a good snack to feed to picky kids with bland palates.
Loved: Elote Corn Chip Dippers
Any Elote fans here? If you like the Mexican-style street corn snack (and you're a frequent flyer of the Trader Joe's brand), we probably don't need to tell you that TJ's Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers are very deserving of all the praise they've gotten from Reddit users.
In a thread prompting users to share their "most addictive snacks," the Elote chips got much acclaim. Not familiar with elote? Corn, cheese, and chili powder characterize the flavor profile, making for a zesty and savory pairing for a variety of uses. One Reddit user recommended pairing them with the chain's chipotle black bean dip. You could also double up on its flavors by dipping these chips in some Mexican street corn dip.
Hated: Papadums
This is one "hated" item that I can personally get behind — when ranking some of the store's snack options, the papadums came in toward the bottom of my list. They admittedly got mixed reviews from Reddit users, but we'll stand behind its placement here. The users who enjoy them frequently mention pairing them with dips and spreads; if that's the only way to make the snack enjoyable, it's a no in our book.
More than one person compared the flavor of the crisps to sawdust — not a great analogy, if you ask us. There were also textural complaints, with some saying the chips were too hard, too thick, and had the tendency to turn into a weird mush. The verdict on this snack is pretty clear; it's not worth the few dollars, unless you end up being one of the few who find them palatable.
Loved: Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers
Fans of sour gummy candies should look no further than Trader Joe's to get their fix. Reddit users love the snack, and though we haven't seen any specifically mention the marine shapes of the gummies, it's safe to assume that plays a solid role in the charm factor of this treat. In fact, they seem to be so popular that one Redditor reported going on an epic quest to find them, but they were sold out at the locations they visited.
Why is this snack so beloved? Users say they boast more flavor than Swedish fish — plus, they have a tantalizing sour surface yet aren't too sour to enjoy. The candies have been recommended multiple times in a Reddit thread polling users about their favorite TJ's snacks for 4/20, and one user even says, "I will literally buy them every time I see them now because of their constant disappearing act."
Hated: Crispy Dried Watermelon
Dried fruit seems like an easy win in any snack aisle. It offers an easy way to get satiated while packing in some valuable nutrients, and it's logical to think that the margin of error should be low here. Unfortunately, that's not the case with Trader Joe's Crispy Dried Watermelon, a snack that seems doomed to the dismal depths of Trader Joe's "misses."
Reddit users have noted that this snack is visually unappealing right off the bat. We saw a picture and thought they looked like thick, dried pieces of skin — not the most appealing sight when you just want to do some munching. Even worse, though, is their flavor. More than a few users reported an odd or off flavor that wasn't placeable, and one even said they have a seaweedy, fishy flavor that's wholly unexpected when you're searching for a watermelon flavor. Do yourself a favor and pass on this snack.
Loved: Hazelnut Bamba
Trader Joe's Bamba with hazelnut crème filling is a snack you'll have to be careful of for an entirely different reason — once you have your first taste, it'll be hard to put the bag down. Fortunately for those unfamiliar with bamba, the chain does a pretty good job of describing it on the bag. The snack is crunchy and peanut butter-flavored on the outside, and it boasts an enviable hazelnut center.
A Reddit thread inquiring about the most "addictive" snacks from Trader Joe's saw eight respondents mentioning the bamba, and another called the snack "dangerous in the best way." Fortunately for this snack, those who dislike it seem to be in the severe minority of customers. One fan of the bag recommends placing them in the freezer — we aren't sure whether that would make them too hard to crunch, but hey, we'll try anything once.
Hated: Cinna-Dragons
Trader Joe's Cinna-Dragons have an intriguing enough name to make passers-by grab a bag off the shelf, but unfortunately, you might just be disappointed once you get home and dig in. Admittedly, this is somewhat of a hot take from Trader Joe's shoppers on Reddit. It's another polarizing pick for this list — some have taken to calling them "Crack Dragons" while others find them downright vile.
The discord seems to be due to the heat and texture of this gummy candy. Some say they expected them to be chewier and were turned off by how soft the texture was (more than one person said they stick in your teeth way too much). Others have said they're too hot and claim the candy's heat even left red marks in their mouth. Check out users' opinions before deciding if this is the right buy for you, but it seems like gummy candy lovers would be better off choosing the aforementioned Sour Scandinavian Swimmers.
Loved: Snacky Clusters
If you've ever walked by a bag of Trader Joe's Snacky Clusters and thought, "Wow, I bet that's amazing," you'd be right. Pairing salt, chips, and pretzels is no new idea, but Trader Joe's seems to have executed the concept remarkably well in this snack bag. The only negatives we could find were that some found the corn chip flavor to be too strong. If you hate corn chips, you might not go bananas over these; otherwise, we can safely bet you'll love them.
More than a couple users say they don't buy the snacky clusters — not because they're bad, but because the customers don't trust themselves with such a tantalizing snack in their presence. If you buy these, you're more than likely to eat them in a single sitting, but that's hardly a bad thing. Just make sure to stock up unless you want to trek to the store multiple times in a week.
Hated: Everything but the Bagel Chips
Wait — how in the world did an Everything but the Bagel snack end up on our "hated" list? The beloved seasoning seems to elevate everything it touches, so it's surprising that Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoned Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips are an apparent miss. Hey, we'll never stop you from grabbing a bag to make your own determination. But if Reddit opinions are anything to go by, you may not love them.
Too many commenters on one thread about the chips said they found them inedible, couldn't finish the bag, and that the flavors were way off, even though they typically love the seasoning. It seems like the biggest culprit might be garlic and onion — some say those flavors come across way too strong. Even some who enjoy the chips say it's easy to see why others pass them by.
Loved: Mochi Rice Nuggets
If you want to make your snack time a little adventurous, reach for some of Trader Joe's Mochi Rice Nuggets (which come in both a regular and a mini size). It's hard to guess what these morsels are like at first glance, and that curiosity has sent more than one customer to Reddit asking for an answer.
One user gave an apt description, saying the mochi rice nuggets are "cubes of fried mochi — salty, crispy, and kind of tacky on your teeth." The snacks seem to be good enough on their own, but one reason they're an easily loved item is because they're endlessly customizable. One user recommends dressing them up with different Trader Joe's seasonings, like chili lime seasoning or seasoning salts, and shaking the bag for a fun-flavored treat.
Hated: Joe-Joe's
If you ask us, you haven't lived until you've had Oreos. The delightful creme sandwich cookie is suitable for many concoctions (deep-fried Oreos, anyone?) or just for snacking on solo. There was a time when Trader Joe's version of the cookie, called Joe-Joe's, was as beloved a staple as any other; however, recently, the verdict seems to have changed.
Head to Reddit and you'll find more than one thread lamenting the apparent reformulation of the cookie. While it remains unclear exactly how Joe-Joe's changed, users report it having a more artificial flavor and lacking the signature vanilla bean center they'd come to love. If you never had the old version of Joe-Joe's, you might like the current product perfectly well, while those who loved the OG box are likely to be disappointed.
Loved: Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Snacks
Were you to poll Reddit about Trader Joe's most underrated snacks, there's a good chance its bag of Giant Peruvian Inca Corn Snacks would get at least a couple of shout-outs. Though some Peruvians have reportedly called them inauthentic, that's hardly enough to keep us away from these crunchy, bite-sized morsels, and many Reddit users agree.
Commenters say the snacks are plenty salty with a satisfying crunch, and when others who haven't had the snack asked for more details, they were told that it appears to just be the store's own brand of corn nuts. They're yummy on their own but, as with the mochi rice nuggets, they offer plenty of room to play around. One user mentioned adding hot sauce to the bag for a little spice, while another recommends pouring some into a bowl of chili.
Hated: Mini Chicken Tacos
Trader Joe's mini chicken tacos appear to have been discontinued, and for good reason — they failed to deliver on what the box promised. The image on the front shows small tacos stuffed with what appears to be shredded chicken, a good enough concept on its own. Reddit users say it was executed extremely poorly.
Some commenters on a thread about the snack did offer ways to dress them up and make them more appetizing. Most, however, say the tacos were downright disappointing. Several people said the tacos couldn't be saved, which, if you ask us, is just a shame — mini tacos shouldn't be that hard of a concept to pull off. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about passing these by, as they don't seem to be around anymore.
Loved: Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips
Another personal favorite snack (and one that Reddit users also enjoy) is Trader Joe's Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips. Don't be scared of not knowing what to expect from this bag — it will likely be a delightful surprise at first bite, and you'll probably be rife with ideas of what to pair them with.
A Reddit thread about the chips saw the vast majority of commenters praising their thick crunch and salty, slightly oily appeal. The chips taste delicious when enjoyed solo (which, personally, is the only way I've snacked on them), but many in the comment section had dip and spread pairings to recommend. The chips serve as a worthy blank slate for your creative mind to play with.
Hated: Pizza Seasoned Crackers
Welp, when you look at the above image, it doesn't really come as a surprise that Reddit doesn't have many good things to say about Trader Joe's Pizza Seasoned Crackers — we don't think they look appealing in the slightest. Surprisingly enough, it seems most of the issues people had were about its textures.
You'd expect these to be crunchy, right? Nope. Apparently, they're somewhat soft, with an off-putting stale quality to them. The flavor doesn't appear to be as bad as the texture, though nobody really had anything good to say about it — at most, the flavor was deemed "okay." Unless any of the above sounds appealing to you, we'd stay away from these "crackers."
Loved: Plantain Chips
Arguably one of Trader Joe's best gluten-free snacks is its purple-bagged Plantain Chips. This snack is made of plantains, sunflower oil, and salt, so it's easy to grab if you want something with minimal ingredients. Moreover, it boasts endless snack appeal — just start munching on these and see how hard-pressed you are to stop.
Reddit users laud the variety of plantain chips Trader Joe's carries, but its MVP seems to be the ones pictured above — plain plantain chips in a purple monkey-speckled bag. Other fan favorites include the jerk plantain chips and sweet plantain chips. Nobody in the comments section had anything bad to say about the chips, which is a tell-tale sign that they're well worth the buy.
Hated: Shishito Crisps
Last up on our list is one unloved item that we couldn't leave out. Redditors aren't the only one to have found fault with Trader Joe's Shishito Crisps — we've previously called them Trader Joe's worst snack, so they were an easy addition to the "hated" items on this list.
Want a snack with "none of the shishito goodness and all of the badness?" Then these may actually be a decent addition to your list. Otherwise, stay away. Reddit users have dismal reviews of the crisps, with more than one saying they taste particularly grassy. They might be okay with some additions (one user recommends the classic Everything but the Bagel seasoning); otherwise, you're probably better off leaving these on the shelf.