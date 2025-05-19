Reddit's Most Loved (And Hated) Trader Joe's Snacks

It should come as no surprise by now that we're super-fans of Trader Joe's. The budget-friendly chain is stocked with items unique to the store's brand and, though it may not have absolutely everything on your grocery list, it's well worth a trip for its niche products alone. From its healthy, budget-friendly snacks to delectable desserts and a plethora of frozen Asian-inspired meals, Trader Joe's has garnered a loyal following for a reason — stellar prices and enviable products make it hard not to go back after your first visit.

As with all popular chains, some Trader Joe's products are hit or miss. Take a jaunt down its snack aisle and everything looks tantalizing enough — you'll find expansive chip options, a ton of popcorn flavors, and inventive concoctions you're unlikely to see in any other stores. Now, we'd never tell you not to try any options that look appealing and come to your own verdict. But especially if you're new to Trader Joe's, gathering opinions from seasoned store visitors can make it easier to narrow down your list of to-buy snacks. We've scoured Reddit forums to deliver a list of the online forum's most loved and hated Trader Joe's snacks.