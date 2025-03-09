Trader Joe's Offers Tons Of Snacks - Here's The One We'd Never Buy Again

Trader Joe's is a snack lover's dream. Whether you prefer sweet and salty bites, Asian-inspired frozen appetizers, or pillowy puffs of flavorful popcorn that are just begging for a movie night, TJ's has you covered. And since we here at Tasting Table take snacking just as seriously, we've taste-tested 50 of the most popular Trader Joe's snacks. While there are plenty of picks we think are worth stocking our pantry with (including the dark chocolate peanut butter cups and spicy tempura seaweed bites), there is one product we definitely won't be buying again: the Trader Joe's Shishito Crisps.

We had high hopes for the little green bag that promised a serving of crunchy fried shishito peppers, but unfortunately, they were underwhelming. Instead of offering any actual crunch, the peppers were light and limp, with a flaky quality that practically had them melting in our mouths. Although some folks may not mind the texture, it just wasn't what we were looking for in a crispy bite, and it certainly wasn't what was advertised.

The flavor is fine, but not ideal for someone who is craving something a bit more robust. Yes, these pepper snacks are simply seasoned with oil and salt, and notoriously, only about one in 10 shishitos supply a spicy kick, but the mild taste, combined with the overall blah-ness of the mouthfeel makes these so-called "crisps" a pass in our book.