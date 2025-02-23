7 Trader Joe's Bagged Popcorn Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's isn't a store merely known for having a few tasty snacks. The ever-popular grocery chain is absolutely notorious for having some of the best snacks out there, be it something from the frozen aisle or something from the chip aisle. Of course, if you are the type who likes to peruse the chip aisle, then you'll know that there's quite a few more snacks lurking there than just chips. Amidst the various types of chips include bagged popcorn — not the stuff you find in a box and need to microwave, but ready-to-eat, fully popped popcorn that's just begging to be a part of your next movie night.

Though the variety of Trader Joe's bagged popcorn can vary depending on the time of year and seasonal availability, the store has a handful of staples that you should be able to find year-round. As a loyal TJ's shopper — and someone who has done numerous snack rankings, including Trader Joe's snacks you can cook in your air fryer and Trader Joe's best chocolatey treats, I felt very well-equipped to put the chain's bagged popcorn to the taste test. When ranking these popcorn flavors, I considered how good the taste was, texture, and if any of them had a particularly winning flavor or one that made it stand out amidst the competition.