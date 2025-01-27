14 Creative Ways To Use Nutritional Yeast

Nutritional yeast might be considered a hippie food in today's world. You may have never even heard of it unless you're vegan, but I'm here to tell you that "nooch," as we call it, is for anyone and everyone. Yes, I must confess that I discovered the versatile ingredient in my years working as a plant-based chef and recipe designer, but I would suggest it as a flavor enhancer for just about any savory dish. Chefs spring for the yellow flakey dust to add umami to their recipes, which gives them depth and a meaty and deeply savory flavor.

Advertisement

So, what is nutritional yeast? Nooch is a deactivated brewer's yeast, which means that the bacteria has been killed. It has potential health benefits for those who consume it, including a stronger immune response and lowered cholesterol. It can be found near the spices at your local grocery store. One of the most exciting things about this lesser-known ingredient is that it is extremely versatile and can be used in endless recipes to enhance the flavor. Beginners are welcome to sprinkle it over their pasta or pizza in place of Parmesan cheese, but its potential has a greater reach. Prepare to up your gourmet game as you discover the umami booster 3000, nutritional yeast.