How To Make Meat-Free Chicken Tacos Like A Vegan Chef

With so many vegan products to try in the food world and more popping up daily, it's easy to start making vegan meals, like meat-free chicken tacos. We spoke with Priyanka Naik, a celebrated vegan chef, author, and TV host, and picked her brain to get her best tips on making delicious vegan tacos, like Tasting Table's smoked chicken tacos recipe, but with meat-free chicken.

Naik emphasized first picking a good substitute for the meaty protein in your tacos. She stated, "A meat alternative could be shredded plantain, shredded jackfruit, or a chicken substitute like Daring Chicken." Daring Chicken is a plant-based "chicken" product on the market. Jackfruit is a popular meat substitute for vegans because of its neutral taste and pleasant texture. You could also substitute chicken with tempeh, one of Tasting Table's listed ingredient substitutes every vegan should know.

After you pick your plant-based chicken or meat substitute, it's time to cook it to perfection. "I like sauteeing my plantain/jackfruit/Daring chicken with light olive oil, diced chipotle, ground cumin and [a] squeeze of lime juice, kosher salt, and black pepper with a splash of vegetable stock/water until softened," Naik said. Adding seasoning and umami flavor to your meat-free substitutes will make them more satisfying with each bite.