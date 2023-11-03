Vegan Refried Lentil Nachos Recipe

What's not to love about nachos? Tortilla chips buried in salty, tangy, warm, and cheesy ingredients make this appetizer an enduring favorite. It's a comfort food that usually features meat and cheese, but this plant-based version featuring lentils is just as fun and delicious.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created this vegan lentil nacho recipe that's moist, creamy, and bursting with flavor and color. It has all the comfort and interest of traditional nachos while sticking to plant-based ingredients. These nachos are anything but dry and boring.

Bottalico says, "I decided to cook up some refried lentils for this recipe instead of tossing the lentils on the chips plain because plain lentils tend to dry out. This way, they add more flavor and moisture to the dish." The nacho "cheese" sauce is made from blended cashews, which is an easy way to make a creamy alternative to cheese. The layered nachos are topped with red onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño slices, and caramelized onion. "The caramelized onions are my favorite part," says Bottalico. "They have such a rich and delicious flavor, and I think those moist and salty bits of onion bring everything together and make the whole dish more fun." Served with guacamole and pico de gallo, these vegan lentil nachos are flavorful, filling, and satisfying.