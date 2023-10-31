Creamy-Yet-Vegan Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Soup Recipe

During the fall and winter months making soup is a weekly occurrence in many households. There's just nothing that tops sitting down to a warm bowl of soup on a cold winter night. The beautiful thing about soups is that they're easy to customize to any sort of dietary restrictions you or someone in your family may have. Perhaps the most common swap is to use a broth made of vegetables instead of one made of chicken or beef. There are many vegetable broth options available, or you can easily make an umami-packed homemade batch. For creamy soups, adding plant-based milk is the solution that makes no compromise in terms of texture or flavor.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this creamy-yet-vegan roasted garlic cauliflower soup recipe and says, "There's some sort of magic that happens when you roast cauliflower. It caramelizes and the taste transforms to nutty and buttery, which is a night and day difference compared to steamed cauliflower. In this soup, I'm also making crispy chickpeas that act as our croutons to finish off the blended soup with some crunch, and adding roasted garlic to bring in more caramelized goodness."