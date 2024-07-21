Fluffy, Almost-Eggy Chickpea Scramble Recipe

Move over tofu scramble, there's a new plant-based breakfast in town — this fluffy almost-eggy chickpea scramble. Creamy mashed chickpeas sauteed with classic aromatics and vibrant red peppers are seasoned to perfection with nutritional yeast, smoked paprika, and turmeric. The addition of a clever slurry made with chickpea flour and aquafaba gives this dish an incredible texture. This delicious plant-based meal is perfect for those who follow a vegan diet, but even non-vegans will love it.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "In less than 30 minutes, you'll have a hearty and nutritious breakfast that's bursting with flavor and protein. You can swap out different veggies that you have on hand and even chop them the night before to make it even quicker to put together on a busy morning. I love eating a breakfast like this that will keep you full until lunch but won't give you that over-full feeling." No need to mess with pressing tofu, this delicious chickpea scramble will shine without it.