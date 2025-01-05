If you love a rich and velvety Alfredo sauce but thought those days were gone now that you're vegan, think again. This creamy vegan fettuccine Alfredo recipe is made with a silky, cashew-based sauce and the perfect seasonings to make every bite satisfying and delicious. It's quick enough to make on a weeknight and elegant enough to serve when you're entertaining. It pairs well with a simple green salad, a blended spinach soup, or steamed asparagus.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Growing up in an Italian family, pasta was a very common meal, and fettuccine Alfredo was always reserved for fancier occasions. The traditional version tends to be heavier compared to this lighter, healthier option. It is always a home run when I make this recipe, whether it's for my family or guests." Keep reading to learn how to whip up a vegan meal that even your meat-eating friends will love.