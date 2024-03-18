Tofu Is The Unexpected Cream Cheese Substitute You Need

Just because you've taken on a vegan diet doesn't mean you should have to give up some of the best food out there — like cream cheese. Vegan cream cheese can actually be made with one very common vegan ingredient: tofu. It may seem unexpected, but tofu can be used in a ton of unconventional ways. And, when it comes to transforming it into cream cheese to top your next vegan bagel, the process is quite simple.

All you need is a block of firm or extra firm tofu, refined coconut oil (melted), nutritional yeast, and lemon juice or apple cider vinegar. Some recipes even include ingredients such as non-dairy milk and tahini, as well as garlic powder, onion powder, and salt for a deeper flavor. It's important to use firm tofu — otherwise, the "cream cheese" will end up being much runnier than the consistency of normal cream cheese.

After removing the tofu from the packaging and letting it come to room temperature, cut it into square chunks. Then, you'll blend all ingredients in a food processor until the consistency is smooth and creamy. Once the "cream cheese" is fully blended, you can either serve it right away or, if you prefer a bit of a firmer texture, let it sit in the fridge for about 30 minutes. If sealed in an airtight container, the tofu cream cheese should last for about one week in the fridge.