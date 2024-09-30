The Absolute Best Way To Use Nutritional Yeast For Creamier Vegan Pasta

Nutritional yeast is a staple ingredient in a vegan pantry, and while it has tons of utility for flavoring all kinds of dishes, pasta may be the clear best use. Eating vegan isn't always as hard as it's made out to be, but there are some dishes where matching what you love about the original really is hard without things like dairy. Creamy pasta almost always relies on one of three things to get that rich taste and texture: cream, eggs, or cheese, all of which are verboten for people trying to cut out animal products.

Nutritional yeast solves one of those — no cheese — by providing a fermented flavor that is not only highly reminiscent of cheese but also has nutty, umami notes like a good aged parm. However, it doesn't tackle the creamy texture part, so Tasting Table reached out to Nisha Vora, the New York Times best selling author of the cookbook Big Vegan Flavor, to ask her about the best way to marry nutritional yeast and creamy vegan pasta.

Vora tells us the best way to use nutritional yeast is like parmesan in combination with other creamy vegan pasta recipes. Vora says, "You can simply stir it into the creamy sauce until well-combined." She also suggests a mixture that can be used as a great vegan base for pasta recipes, explaining, "You can even combine nutritional yeast with finely chopped walnuts (or pistachios) and use pasta water to create a creamy emulsion."