Use Your Air Fryer For Deep Fried Oreos If You Can't Wait For Summer Carnivals

If you love deep-fried Oreos, you'll be delighted to know you can make them at home using your air fryer — there's no need to wait for a summer carnival. Not only will they come out tasting just as delicious, but they also require very little effort. Thanks to the air fryer, you can avoid dealing with deep frying (with very little difference in taste).

To make the coating for the Oreos, all you need to do is whip up pancake batter. You can do this from scratch, using our easy pancakes recipe, but you can also use a box mix to save even more time and effort. Once the batter is thoroughly mixed, dip each Oreo into the batter until it's completely covered; repeat with as many Oreos as you want to make. Next, cook the coated Oreos in the air fryer for just three minutes at 390 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want to be cautious to not overcook them, you can use a lower temperature: Cook them for six to seven minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll know they're done when the coating is golden brown and a little puffy.