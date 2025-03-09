17 Best Cheap Healthy Snacks You Can Buy At Trader Joe's
I can't speak for you, but when I need to load the pantry up with healthy snacks on a budget, I go on a shopping spree at Trader Joe's. The chain is known for its famously low prices and pretty high-quality food choices, and its snacks are no exception — a gander of its aisles will reveal plenty of seasoned nuts, meat and cheese snack packs, dried fruit, and vegetable chips galore. It's a treasure trove for the health-conscious consumer who likes to graze throughout the day.
I figured it was high time to take a comprehensive look at Trader Joe's snack food selection. I wanted to focus on affordable, healthy options, so all snacks in this list are $5 or less. Everyone's health-conscious parameters are different; personally, I look for snacks that are variations of fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts. I also like to throw some meat and cheese into the mix. Of course, I also love potato chips and cheese curls, and they definitely make it in my cart more often than not — we're not here to judge.
Citterio Salumi Pronti Genoa & Provolone
I'd never had one of Trader Joe's Salumi Pronti packs before, but I do admittedly adore anything that even slightly resembles charcuterie, so this was an easy buy. In terms of health considerations, I wouldn't have this regularly — its saturated fat and sodium contents aren't negligible, but I'd still consider it a better option than chips or a sugar-laden snack. Plus, its short ingredient list is endearing. I'm a sucker for anything minimally processed.
In terms of flavor, this snack pack misses no marks. Is it the best salame and provolone I've ever had? No, but it's pretty darn good for a store-bought, pre-cut version. The most notable thing about the snack is the size of the cuts of meat and cheese. Unlike most packaged salame, this is cut into thin coins to match the provolone slices. You won't have to do any finagling to get the perfect ratio.
Protein Palette
Here's another processed meat and cheese snack. The fat and sodium contents of Trader Joe's Protein Palette admittedly aren't the best. However, if you need a quick fiber- and protein-packed lunch or you're looking for a quick, filling snack on a busy day, this wouldn't be a bad once-in-a-while buy. It packs a whopping 31 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber, and moreover, it's chock full of flavor.
It'll be hard to keep this out of my cart after trying it once. The cheese crisps are light and delicate, and they help to smooth out the salami's sharp peppery notes (which definitely made me cough a little). The almonds were also great. I've had almonds in refrigerated snack packs before that become a little soft or bland, but these do no such thing — they taste fresh and crunchy and have a ton of roasted flavor.
Mediterranean Style Hummus Snack Pack
I do have one complaint about Trader Joe's Mediterranean Style Hummus Snack Pack: I don't think the company gives nearly enough pita chips to account for the whopping amount of hummus. In the end, though, the pros of this snack far outweighed that drawback. For under $5 you get two hummus and pita snack packs (a good deal, in my opinion), and they're a great option if you need something filling to take on the go.
The pita chips taste as you would expect if you've ever had pita chips before. The hummus, however, refuses to be standard. I actually loved this creamy hummus – it's ultra smooth and flavorful (ensure your own homemade hummus is creamy by cooking the chickpeas first), and I found myself piling it on the pita chips rather than trying to balance the amount in each bite.
Perfect Bar
Perfect Bars aren't exclusive to Trader Joe's, but you can get them at the chain (in the refrigerated section), so they are an easy contender for this list. Each bar is loaded with superfoods and has 15 grams of protein. This was my first time having a Perfect Bar, and I liked it quite a bit, though I could see some consumers having textural complaints about this snack option.
This isn't your typical protein bar — it doesn't have a ton of body to it. Instead it has a soft, almost fudge-like texture. The body of the bar has a delectable peanut butter flavor without being as heavy or sticky as I expected. Dark chocolate chips pepper the top of the bar to add the slightest amount of rich, sweet-savory edge. I'd take this on a long hike or camping trip any day.
Everything but the Bagel Nut Duo
Do you, like me, swear by Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel seasoning? Then do yourself a favor and head to the store for a bag of its Everything but the Bagel Nut Duo featuring almonds and cashews. Though the nuts give the snack about 15 grams of fat per serving, the rest of its nutrition factors didn't give me any cause for concern. Its inclusion in this list also means it costs under $5, which is pretty good for one of the brand's nut-based snacks.
If there's anything to complain about with this duo, it's the ample amount of seasoning loose inside the bag. The seasoning doesn't totally adhere to the nuts. It's not a huge complaint but worth mentioning all the same. Other than that, the flavor doesn't miss, and while I wouldn't say it exudes Everything-but-the-Bagel flavor, it's pleasantly savory.
Garlic & Black Pepper Almonds
Garlic and black pepper on almonds? It may not be the most obvious combination in the world, but it sure does pack a punch that'll have me buying another bag the next time I'm at the store. A short ingredient list (roasted almonds, canola oil, dehydrated garlic, dehydrated onion, black pepper, and sea salt) makes this a pretty easy snack to suss out health-wise, and though it contains 16 grams of fat per serving, that's to be expected considering it's an almond snack.
These spices seriously upgrade roasted almonds, giving them a savory, smoky appeal that's great for snackers without a sweet tooth. Personally, I'm not the biggest fan of nut snacks, but I'd eat these again in a heartbeat. The seasoning isn't at all overwhelming, but the ample amount of black pepper is enough to give the nuts a slight kick that kept me wanting to go back for more.
Crispy Crunchy Coated Peanuts
Tired of snacking on your standard salted peanuts? Trader Joe's has a fun alternative with these Crispy Crunchy Coated Peanuts. They boast a relatively skimpy amount of fat, sodium, carbs, and sugar, and — like many other snacks on this list — these peanuts have a short and easily identifiable ingredient list. Need a snack that's full of flavor, filling, and easily munchable? This is it.
As the bag proclaims, these coated peanuts are indeed sweet, savory, and salty. The flavor that makes up the coating is mostly a sweet soy sauce, giving them a deep umami appeal, and biting into one will see the crunchy outside give way to a softer peanut on the inside. The flavors are well-balanced and hit almost every section of your taste buds. While I could see the odd consumer not being into these, fans of Asian-inspired snacks would likely love them.
Dried Apricots
Are you, like me, absolutely enamored with dried apricots? Then run, don't walk, to Trader Joe's. I've had my fair share of dried apricots, but the Trader Joe's variety is by far the best I've ever had. The only ingredients in these bad boys are apricots and sulfur dioxide, and though they have a decent sugar content, I can let that slide since it all comes from the fruit.
The apricots, despite being dried, are pleasantly tender and even a bit juicy. I've had dried apricots that are tough and a chore to chew, but these pose no such challenges. Their flavor is sweet with a gentle tang and not at all cloying. I frequently take these with me on long travel journeys — they're filling and even slightly energizing. Eat them solo or enjoy as part of a goat cheese and apricot appetizer.
Plantain Chips
Unsurprisingly, I'm a long-time consumer of Trader Joe's Plantain Chips. Has anyone among us not tried the irresistible crunch of the fruit chip? They're a better-for-you version of potato chips and effortlessly satisfy a chip craving. Plus, like so many other snacks on this list, the bag boasts a bare-bones ingredient list of plantains, sunflower oil, and salt.
I remember my hesitancy to try these plantain chips — I was young and afraid they'd taste too much like bananas, which I loathe. Imagine my delight when I only tasted a mild, gentle sweetness, capped off with just enough salt to keep me going back for more. Moreover, the plantain chips have a crisp crunch that forces me to pre-portion some if I want to keep from eating the whole bag in one go. They make for an incredible snack or work as a side to your homemade Cuban sandwich.
Rainbow's End Trail Mix
The Rainbow's End Trail Mix is a great Trader Joe's snack for sweet and salty fans and a no-brainer to buy even if you're not looking for something to take on the trails with you. The only long-winded ingredients you'll find are in the details of its candy-coated chocolates; other than that, the trail mix just contains roasted peanuts, raisins, and almonds. The candies add 6 grams of added sugars to a serving, which isn't significant enough to make me stay away.
A handful of this snack is, as you'd expect, full of complementary ingredients that give a pleasant variety of textures and tastes to the eater. Crunchy chocolates and almonds offer body to the softer peanuts and raisins. There's a pretty equal mix of sweet and salty flavors, such that I doubt you'd be overwhelmed by either. It's an easy snack choice for kids and adults alike.
Buffalo Seasoned Almonds
Fans of anything Buffalo-flavored probably have already gotten their hands on a bag on Trader Joe's Buffalo-Style Seasoned Almonds. I'll admit being a wimp when it comes to spice; if this rings true for you, watch out, because these nuts definitely have a kick to them. The seasoning blend doesn't add too much to the ingredient list, and though I wouldn't be eating a bag of these in one sitting (a serving has 16 grams of fat), I wouldn't hesitate to have a handful in between meals.
These almonds really capture the warm, sharp characteristics of everything Buffalo-flavored. While they definitely boast some heat, I can't call it overwhelming — strangely, I found myself wanting more despite their spice. Like many other seasoned nuts on this list, I'd also say Trader Joe's doesn't go overboard with these. It treats Buffalo seasoning as a complement rather than the main event.
Trail Mix Crackers
This may be a divisive pick for some in terms of flavor, but I'll stand by it. We'll get the dirty details out of the way first — a serving of four crackers contains 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 19 grams of carbohydrates, 5 grams of protein, and only 2 grams of added sugar, pretty good for a filling cracker snack. Its ingredient list is longer than others here (partially because the snack is packed with nuts and seeds) but still doesn't contain many unrecognizable ingredients.
Each cracker is loaded with black sesame seeds, raisins, pumpkin seeds, mung beans, white sesame seeds, and cashews. Personally, I felt a single cracker packed more than enough flavor, making this an occasional indulgence for me rather than an easily munchable snack. The crackers are more sweet than I expected, slightly salty, and packed with umami. All the seeds and nuts make for a complex flavor profile that I can see being a turnoff to some consumers, but if you're generally a fan of rich and savory snacks, you might love these.
Sesame Sticks
I'll admit I have a bit of a bias toward Trader Joe's Sesame Sticks. These were a constant in my house as a kid, and one bite takes me straight back to the elementary bliss of a leisurely snack after a long day of school. I understand now why my mom kept them around when she was reluctant to indulge my chip obsession. Though they don't have a negligible amount of fat or sodium, I can make a safe guess that those come primarily from the soybean oil and sesame in the sticks, which I'm fine with.
They may look simple, but these sesame sticks are rich in savory umami flavor. You'll definitely get the intensity of sesame, and it's accompanied by a pleasant saltiness, which is to say it's hard to have just a few of these. Their crunch is satisfying, and, in my opinion, they make for a pretty filling snack, a great alternative to other crunchy options that you might be trying to steer clear of.
Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips
In true Trader Joe's fashion, its Norwegian Sourdough Rye Chips are just exotic enough to spark curiosity but familiar enough to be a comfortable buy. However, I'd think long and hard before you buy them about whether you're prepared to add another can't-miss item to your Trader Joe's repertoire — these chips are insanely good. Plus, despite tasting more indulgent than your average potato chips, they fail to cause any hesitation in terms of their nutritional info.
If you're me, you'll eat these chips unadulterated and by the handful. But uniformity isn't required here. These chips are sturdy enough to hold dip or be made into the fanciest tea party toasties, complete with cream cheese and cucumber slices. Warm them up with a smoked salmon dip or just pair them with your favorite spreadable cheese. Their versatility is inspiring; personally, I'm just here to munch.
Vegetable Root Chips
If you, like me, can't ever get your fill of potato chips, you might have found yourself looking for a better-for-you option on occasion. Enter Trader Joe's Vegetable Root Chips. I'm an insanely huge fan of these chips; in fact, I'd go so far as to say they rival my favorite potato chips. They're relatively low in fats and carbohydrates and have no cholesterol or added sugar, an easy option to grab from the shelf when you don't want to put a ton of effort into a snack.
And, yes, they taste incredible. Each vegetable chip has slightly different flavors ranging from sweet to earthy; together, they make quite the trio. They're also incredibly sturdy. Need a healthy chip for dipping purposes? This should be your first buy. I'd also posit that even the pickiest of eaters would enjoy their mild, salty flavors. To top it all off, the ingredients list is short: root vegetables, sunflower oil, vegetable juice, and sea salt.
Brown Rice Cakes
So you're a fan of avocado toast who's looking for a more minimal bread substitute. Look no further than Lundberg Brown Rice Cakes. These organic, lightly salted rice cakes are a great canvas on which to exercise your healthy snack creativity. Each rice cake has 70 calories and 16 grams of carbs. It offers a filling way to stay satiated between meals without worrying about it affecting your nutrition too much.
Each rice cake is salted enough to be palatable on its own, but not so salty that you'll feel your sodium levels skyrocketing. Best of all, the possibilities for these rice cakes are endless. I like to enjoy them with avocado slices and some Everything but the Bagel seasoning, or with peanut butter, almonds, and honey. Sometimes when I just need a little something to munch on, I'll enjoy one of these solo.
Chomps Turkey Stick
Need a filling snack but counting your calories? Chomps Turkey Stick could be a good buy — plus, it's not exclusive to Trader Joe's. Each of the brand's turkey sticks contains only 80 calories, has no sugar, and packs 12 grams of protein. Moreover, the sticks are made from antibiotic-free turkey and are an approved food if you're following the Whole30 meal plan.
Best of all, this snack tastes great. I often find jerky sticks to be too tough and stringy, and they stick in my teeth, but that's not the case with this Chomps stick. It manages to be a dense stick that's still easy to chew without any sort of unappealing mushy or mealy textures. Plus, the flavor is great. I got the mild sticks, which had the slightest hint of spice and were abundantly savory. Don't want to go with turkey? Chomps also has beef-based sticks.
Methodology
Though I qualified this list of best snacks based mostly on my own flavor preferences, everyone's tastes differ, so there's always the possibility you wouldn't enjoy something I loved. Nevertheless, I think these selections would appeal to a wide variety of consumers. When considering budget-friendly items, I was going to limit prices to less than $10, which would have made even more selections eligible for this list. However, given that there was such a variety of snacks available under $5, I lowered the price limit further.
In terms of finding healthy snacks, I intentionally kept the definition fairly broad. Snacks that had a lot of added sugar or were pretty processed didn't make the cut, so this eliminated some of the store's chocolate snacks and chips. I looked for better-for-you options that weren't too restrictive, which is why some processed meats made the list — of course, if you're not a fan of the saturated fats and sodium that processed meats have, you can leave them out of your cart. I aimed to make the list as broad and inclusive as possible when it came to health consciousness.