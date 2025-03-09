17 Best Cheap Healthy Snacks You Can Buy At Trader Joe's

I can't speak for you, but when I need to load the pantry up with healthy snacks on a budget, I go on a shopping spree at Trader Joe's. The chain is known for its famously low prices and pretty high-quality food choices, and its snacks are no exception — a gander of its aisles will reveal plenty of seasoned nuts, meat and cheese snack packs, dried fruit, and vegetable chips galore. It's a treasure trove for the health-conscious consumer who likes to graze throughout the day.

I figured it was high time to take a comprehensive look at Trader Joe's snack food selection. I wanted to focus on affordable, healthy options, so all snacks in this list are $5 or less. Everyone's health-conscious parameters are different; personally, I look for snacks that are variations of fruits, vegetables, seeds, and nuts. I also like to throw some meat and cheese into the mix. Of course, I also love potato chips and cheese curls, and they definitely make it in my cart more often than not — we're not here to judge.