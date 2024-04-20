5-Ingredient Goat Cheese And Apricot Appetizer Recipe

Candied pecans are the secret to making good recipes great. While you could, in a pinch, use plain pecans (we recommend salted, at the very least), candied pecans add a nutty-sweet flavor that complement the fruity apricots in this recipe. Candied pecans are coated in sugar and spices that harden into a sweet, caramelized exterior when cooked. With premade, store bought candied pecans, this recipe is a breeze, requiring no heat and very little prep. Though if you have the time, there are two easy methods to making candied pecans.

With such a small amount needed for this recipe (though you might want to make more just to snack on), we recommend stovetop candied pecans. To do this, simply simmer brown sugar and spices down to a syrup, add the pecans, and transfer the candied nuts onto a piece of parchment paper to cool down and harden. You'll want to do this ahead of time to allow the nuts to dry, but the total time for the candied pecans will just be about 35 minutes.

Once you've mastered our candied pecan recipe, experiment with different spices to elevate your apricot appetizer game. Try cayenne for a touch of heat, or sprinkle in chopped rosemary for an even more herbal flavor. (Think wintery warmth.) Making your pecans from scratch can be a great way to customize such a simple app.