Hot Smoked Salmon With Salsa Verde

We love smoked salmon on everything from bagels to blinis. The cured fish is technically raw when served, but it is safe to eat thanks to the long smoking process. Hot smoked salmon, on the other hand, is roasted at a higher temperature while also being lightly smoked. This gives it a texture more similar to baked or roasted salmon but with a light kiss of smoky flavor.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray still starts the recipe with a brief cure in her hot smoked salmon dish. "I like to infuse the salmon with a bit of flavor before even starting to cook to combat the smoke flavor," she says. The dish is finished with a tart and herbaceous salsa verde. This Italian herb sauce (not to be confused with Mexican salsa verde) is a great addition to fish and seafood of all kinds. Serve the salmon with salad, roasted potatoes, or steamed white rice.