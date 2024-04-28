Smoked Salmon Brioche Bites Recipe

Chefs at high-end restaurants have a lockdown on fancy appetizers. Be they hors d'oeuvres or canapes, these small bites are often adorned with elegant garnishes designed to tantalize both the eyes and the taste buds. But these small bites of deliciousness hide an interesting secret: The vast majority are pretty cheap and easy to make, consisting of simple base ingredients with a few small flourishes to elevate the presentation. Whether you're preparing to host for a coming gathering or just want to bring the restaurant experience to your home, these sophisticated smoked salmon brioche bites are much easier to pull off than you'd think just by looking at them.

"There are so many ways to make this simple appetizer your own," says recipe developer Taylor Murray. "You could add a few pearls of caviar or grate some cured egg yolk on top — a small touch can add a ton of elegance without costing too much more." Now, make like a professional caterer and get to crafting these buttery, creamy bites at home.