8 Tips You Need For Curing Egg Yolks

For an easy way to elevate your recipes, look no further than cured egg yolks. The condiment — which is a popular food in Japan and Korea — is equal parts salty and rich, making it a decadent topping for dishes like avocado toast, ramen, or meats. Cured egg yolks are also known as "umami bombs," and for good reason, too; the curing process intensifies the natural umami flavor of the egg yolks, resulting in a deliciously savory ingredient.

If you're unfamiliar with curing egg yolks, it's the process of preserving egg yolks in a salt mixture. When the egg yolks are packed in salt or another curing medium, the moisture is drawn out, and this concentrates the fat and enhances the taste. It also slightly hardens the egg yolk, transforming its typically runny consistency into a creamy texture similar to cheese. In fact, the consistency of a cured egg yolk is so thick that you could grate, shave, or slice it and use it on soups or salads, just like you would cheese.

Curing egg yolks is an excellent way to use up leftover egg yolks after making an egg white-heavy recipe, such as meringue. Not to mention, a batch of homemade cured egg yolks is sure to impress your guests at your next dinner party. Whether you're new to curing egg yolks or looking to perfect your method, these tips and tricks will help you make the best-cured egg yolks possible.