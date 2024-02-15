Transform Egg Yolks Into Jam By Curing Them In Honey

Jammy eggs are the perfect balance between the decadent ooze of a runny yolk in a poached or fried egg and the buttery velvety yolk in a hard-boiled egg. While jammy yolks are typically a product of soft-boiled eggs, a novel and utterly delicious way to enjoy them is by turning them into a spreadable sweet and savory jam.

Foodie influencer Al Brady transforms egg yolks by curing them in honey, as seen in a viral Instagram video. Brady fully covers several separated egg yolks in honey in a sealable container, then places the sealed container in the fridge for between 3-5 days. Honey is a wonderful preservative and an effective curing agent; its sugar content draws the moisture out of raw egg yolk and hardens it into a firm yet creamy pearl.

The jammy yolk is easily extractable and dripping with honey for the ultimate sweet and savory spread. Since you've cured these yolks, they'll last for weeks of delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Brady adds a yolk to a piece of toasted bread with a bit of its preservative honey, smashes it with a spoon, and spreads the sweet yolk jam easily over the crusty slice, finishing it with a sprinkle of coarse salt to really make the flavors pop.