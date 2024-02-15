Transform Egg Yolks Into Jam By Curing Them In Honey
Jammy eggs are the perfect balance between the decadent ooze of a runny yolk in a poached or fried egg and the buttery velvety yolk in a hard-boiled egg. While jammy yolks are typically a product of soft-boiled eggs, a novel and utterly delicious way to enjoy them is by turning them into a spreadable sweet and savory jam.
Foodie influencer Al Brady transforms egg yolks by curing them in honey, as seen in a viral Instagram video. Brady fully covers several separated egg yolks in honey in a sealable container, then places the sealed container in the fridge for between 3-5 days. Honey is a wonderful preservative and an effective curing agent; its sugar content draws the moisture out of raw egg yolk and hardens it into a firm yet creamy pearl.
The jammy yolk is easily extractable and dripping with honey for the ultimate sweet and savory spread. Since you've cured these yolks, they'll last for weeks of delicious breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. Brady adds a yolk to a piece of toasted bread with a bit of its preservative honey, smashes it with a spoon, and spreads the sweet yolk jam easily over the crusty slice, finishing it with a sprinkle of coarse salt to really make the flavors pop.
Add this sweet addition to a variety of dishes
Honey is a sweet and floral complement for a buttery egg yolk, but you can get as creative as you want with other curing ingredients. Brady uses a hot honey, infused with fresh slices of hot peppers to cure along with the egg yolks. Hot honey-cured egg yolks bring a spicy kick and a crunchy addition to contrast the creamy, melt-in-your-mouth honey and yolk jam. By the same token, you can also use a sweet chili sauce, as the sugar and vinegar in these condiments are also effective curing agents.
Sweet and spicy egg yolks would taste delicious slathered over toast, as indicated by Brady's video, but you can also serve them over steamed rice with a drizzle of soy sauce, sesame seeds, and chives for a twist on the famous Japanese breakfast dish tamago kake gohan. They'd also make the perfect swap for poached eggs to top off cured ham or smoked salmon over a bagel or English muffin. Since a drizzle of hot honey is the latest pizza trend, hot honey-cured eggs would be the ultimate pepperoni pizza upgrade.
Another option is to add savory herbs or even garlic cloves to the honey and yolks for another layer of savory goodness that will complement the floral notes in honey as well as the buttery savoriness of egg yolks. Add these to avocado toast, grilled cheese sandwiches, or as an elegant topping for steak or pork chops.