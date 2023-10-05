Tamago Kake Gohan Combines Raw Egg And Rice For Creamy, Comforting Results

While many Japanese inventions are famed for their efficiency, Japan's culinary legacy is filled with delicate, perfectly executed, and beautifully presented dishes — and tamago kake gohan is a simple breakfast that demonstrates both artfulness and efficiency in one creamy and comforting dish.

Meaning "egg on rice," tamago kake gohan is one of the most common breakfast comfort foods in Japan. True to its name, tamago kake gohan involves cracking a raw egg over a bed of hot rice with a dash of soy sauce, then vigorously stirring with chopsticks. The residual heat from the rice lightly cooks the egg as you stir it, giving the rice a risotto-like consistency and a rich, savory flavor with an umami finish.

While many famous egg dishes exist in modern Japan, eggs themselves are relatively new to Japanese culinary traditions. Tamago kake gohan subsequently didn't achieve wider notice until eggs became a more ubiquitous household item during the first half of the 20th century. It's largely believed that a journalist named Ginko Kishida created and promoted the dish at the turn of the 20th century to popularize the use of eggs and poultry in Japanese cuisine. Today, tamago kake gohan firmly holds its place as a comfort food, using the most fundamental Japanese ingredients and raw-adjacent cooking styles that characterize Japanese culinary methodology.