What Protein To Pair With Your Favorite Trader Joe's Salad Kits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Trader Joe's salad aisle doesn't get all the hype compared to its other sections, but its quality and creativity deserve all the praise. The grocery chain's spread of fresh greens, flavorful dressings, and delicious toppings make it an aisle worth visiting every time. Next time you stock up on your favorite salad kits at Trader Joe's, pick up some protein to pair with it.

Salad kits are often a last-minute shopping cart addition, the product that comes to mind when you remember you need some veggies to accompany dinner. The salad kits at Trader Joe's, however, are anything but an afterthought. Like a number of products from the chain, the salad kits come packed with unique offerings, such as cornbread croutons, barbecue-sauce flavored dressing, and a pizza-inspired salad spread.

The kits make eating salads a wholly pleasurable experience, and bulking it up with some protein elevates it into a meal rather than just a side. Although there are Trader Joe's pre-made salads that already come with meat or seafood, having a salad kit you can return to over and over again may be preferable compared to the one-sized servings of greens. Additionally, choosing your own protein for the salad gives you plenty of delicious customization options.