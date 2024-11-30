3 Simple Ways To Elevate The Flavor Of Canned Black Beans

Chiles and beans have been partners in Mexican cuisine for centuries as two of the main crops grown in Mesoamerica before the Conquest. Adding some heat to your beans is not only traditional but a delicious enhancement to that bland can of black beans. With the wide variety of chiles available, you can customize the flavor profile and heat level you want in your beans.

For a fresh, green flavor, fry some chopped serranos or jalapeños along with the onion before adding the beans. If you want a warmer, earthy flavor, use chipotles for even more depth. If you have dried chipotles, slice them open with kitchen shears and remove the seeds and stems. Place them in a bowl and add enough boiling water to just cover them, let them sit for a few minutes to soften, then chop them up and add to the beans. You can even add some or all of the soaking liquid if your beans need a bit more moisture. Using canned chipotles in adobo offers a quick fix since they can go in straight from the can, whole or chopped, and you can also add a spoonful of the adobo sauce.

Last but not least, pickled jalapeños offer convenience and add a tangy spiciness to the black beans. Chop some up and add them while heating up the beans, or as a topping when serving alongside some chopped fresh cilantro, onion, and Cotija cheese, if you like.

