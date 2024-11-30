3 Simple Ways To Elevate The Flavor Of Canned Black Beans
Black beans are a staple in many Latin American countries — and with good reason. They are nutritional powerhouses, with a high content of protein and fiber alongside essential nutrients like vitamin B6, folate, and phytonutrients, plus minerals like iron, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, manganese, copper, and zinc. They are a delicious addition to many dishes, from soups and salads to hearty stews, and are an excellent meat substitute to make vegan burgers.
The downside? Black beans can take a few hours to cook, so in a pinch, it's good to have a few cans in the pantry. However, the flavor is usually bland compared to what you get when slowly simmering your beans with aromatics and spices over the stove. Thankfully, you can elevate the flavor of canned black beans simply by adding some common ingredients you may already have on hand. You can even fake some legit refried beans using a can of black beans. Here are some simple ideas for turning canned black beans into something that will almost taste like homemade.
Add onion and herbs
This is a super easy trick to have up your sleeve to elevate a can of black beans. First, finely chop an onion and fry it in a little oil. A neutral vegetable oil is best if you want to keep them meat-free, but you can also use lard or bacon drippings if you have them handy. Cook them, stirring frequently, until they turn translucent and tender, about five minutes. Add the can of beans without draining, and simmer slowly to heat them through. At this point, you can add any herbs or spices you like.
If you're looking to add a traditional Mexican flavor, epazote is key. This herb, a native of Mexico and a cousin to amaranth, has been widely used in regional cuisine since pre-Columbian times to add a unique earthy flavor to fresh corn, beans, mushrooms, soups, stews, and quesadillas. Depending on where you live, you might find it fresh at your local Latin American grocer, but you could have better luck finding it dried, although the flavor will be less pronounced. To make a hearty pot of Cuban-style black beans, add bay leaf and some ground cumin, smoked paprika, and oregano. When serving, add a squeeze of fresh lime and some chopped cilantro.
Spice up canned black beans with various chiles
Chiles and beans have been partners in Mexican cuisine for centuries as two of the main crops grown in Mesoamerica before the Conquest. Adding some heat to your beans is not only traditional but a delicious enhancement to that bland can of black beans. With the wide variety of chiles available, you can customize the flavor profile and heat level you want in your beans.
For a fresh, green flavor, fry some chopped serranos or jalapeños along with the onion before adding the beans. If you want a warmer, earthy flavor, use chipotles for even more depth. If you have dried chipotles, slice them open with kitchen shears and remove the seeds and stems. Place them in a bowl and add enough boiling water to just cover them, let them sit for a few minutes to soften, then chop them up and add to the beans. You can even add some or all of the soaking liquid if your beans need a bit more moisture. Using canned chipotles in adobo offers a quick fix since they can go in straight from the can, whole or chopped, and you can also add a spoonful of the adobo sauce.
Last but not least, pickled jalapeños offer convenience and add a tangy spiciness to the black beans. Chop some up and add them while heating up the beans, or as a topping when serving alongside some chopped fresh cilantro, onion, and Cotija cheese, if you like.
Add a meaty taste
Adding a little meaty flavor to your canned black beans will certainly elevate them with a richer texture and a bit of umami. There are various ways to incorporate meat into your canned beans, starting with something as simple as some chopped onion cooked in bacon fat or chorizo oil, or frying a few slices of bacon or chorizo first, then adding the canned beans to the saucepan. You can use either Spanish or Mexican chorizo, but the latter will release a lot more fat so you may want to drain some off before adding the beans.
Another meaty ingredient you should have in your arsenal is ham hocks, which will elevate a pot of beans into a hearty main dish with Southern flair. You might need to cook the ham hocks first until they are very tender, then shred the meat off the bones and add it to the beans alongside some of the cooking liquid. These will impart such a smoky and rich flavor to the beans that you'll forget they came out of a can in the first place.