Refry Canned Beans For A Restaurant Quality Side Dish Without The Wait

While making refried beans from scratch is easy, it does takes time. In Mexican households, beans are often on the stovetop, simmering away slowly until they are soft and creamy, swimming in a thick, aromatic broth. After enjoying them for a couple of days, Mexican cooks frequently refry them to prevent them from spoiling, using them as a side for egg dishes, grilled meats, or as a spread on a variety of snacks. Here, we often rely on the convenience of canned refried beans, but if you find their texture and flavor unsatisfactory, here's another alternative: Use canned whole beans and refry them yourself with onion and spices to get a much better end product.

Simply mince some onion and saute it in a large frying pan. Once it starts getting fragrant and translucent, add the whole beans straight from the can, liquid and all, and let them heat up and thicken a bit. Season them to your taste with salt and spices, then use your favorite potato masher to get them to your desired consistency — you can leave them a bit chunky if you want extra texture or mash them all the way to a smooth puree. Voilá, you have restaurant quality refried beans in a fraction of the time.