11 Canned Refried Bean Brands, Ranked

When it comes to canned refried beans, there's a wide range in quality. If you don't think there's that big of a difference between the different brands, it's time for an education. After testing several brands, I realized there were vast differences. The worst ones exist on a completely different plane than the best ones. In fact, the top three are ones you could eat all on their own without any accompaniments if you were so inclined, whereas the worst ones aren't very appetizing at all, in my opinion. Of course, you can always add extra flavor to refried beans, but it's best to start out with quality ones if you can help it.

I chose to rank only refried beans made with pinto beans. While I noted their cost, nutrition, ingredients, and texture, the most important thing was taste. However, for the ones that I rated similar in taste, cost was the deciding factor in their ranking. Now that I've ranked 11 bean brands from worst to best, I will no longer make a blind grab off the shelf when I need refried beans, as there are some real standouts. Hopefully, you won't either.