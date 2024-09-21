Canned refried beans certainly take the work out of your next Mexican-inspired meal so you can focus on more elaborate Mexican recipes. But, their texture and flavor often need a little outside help. We've come up with 14 ways to add flavor to canned refried beans, including a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkling of chili powder. But vinegar is the acidic addition that will elevate canned refried beans in terms of flavor and even digestion.

While vinegar might sound like a strange addition to refried beans, it's actually a very common ingredient in many scratch-made bean recipes with lentils, red beans, and baked beans. The tangy acidity of the vinegar brightens the earthy, ultra-savory flavors of all types of beans, including the pinto and black beans that comprise most canned refried beans. Since a lot of canned refried beans already come seasoned with spices or aromatics, vinegar is a great tangy complement to hotter flavors.

Vinegar is also touted for its use as a digestive aid, its acidity helping to kickstart the production of our own digestive stomach acids. Vinegar also breaks down certain elements in beans that cause indigestion. Some people claim that finishing beans with vinegar prevents the flatulence that their starchy sugars provoke.