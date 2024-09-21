The Acidic Addition That Will Elevate Canned Refried Beans
Canned refried beans certainly take the work out of your next Mexican-inspired meal so you can focus on more elaborate Mexican recipes. But, their texture and flavor often need a little outside help. We've come up with 14 ways to add flavor to canned refried beans, including a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkling of chili powder. But vinegar is the acidic addition that will elevate canned refried beans in terms of flavor and even digestion.
While vinegar might sound like a strange addition to refried beans, it's actually a very common ingredient in many scratch-made bean recipes with lentils, red beans, and baked beans. The tangy acidity of the vinegar brightens the earthy, ultra-savory flavors of all types of beans, including the pinto and black beans that comprise most canned refried beans. Since a lot of canned refried beans already come seasoned with spices or aromatics, vinegar is a great tangy complement to hotter flavors.
Vinegar is also touted for its use as a digestive aid, its acidity helping to kickstart the production of our own digestive stomach acids. Vinegar also breaks down certain elements in beans that cause indigestion. Some people claim that finishing beans with vinegar prevents the flatulence that their starchy sugars provoke.
How to add vinegar to refried beans
Refried beans are pre-cooked and ready to eat, but heating them on the stove will help bring out a creamier texture. It's also an important step for integrating vinegar as hot refried beans are more fluid and thus easier to stir. All it takes is a splash of apple cider vinegar to instill a pot of refried beans with a zesty punch. Simply add a splash to the beans as they simmer, stir to combine, and they're ready to serve.
Since heating the beans uncovered on the stove will evaporate their water content, they might become too thick for your liking. A splash of vinegar is more of a flavor upgrade and probably won't add sufficient liquid to thin them. You can add a few tablespoons of water or vegetable broth in with the can of beans as you heat them. Apple cider vinegar's tangy and slightly sweet profile is a good choice for refried beans. It's less acidic and sour than white vinegar and not as sweet as balsamic vinegar. Sherry or white wine vinegar are other good options. You could also use the vinegar and salt brine from pickled jalapenos for a tangy and spicy kick.