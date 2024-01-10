12 Store-Bought Tortilla Brands, Ranked

Tortillas are versatile, practical, and downright delicious. What first comes to mind, when considering the wondrous tortilla, is a taco. Or maybe a quesadilla, taquito, fajita — you get the idea. From the casual trip to Chipotle to the glorious experience of eating a giant, fresh California burrito, a tortilla brings it all together.

A good tortilla has to be soft but not too cake-like or fragile, since it also has to be strong enough to hold a healthy serving of meat, beans, vegetables, and more. But we also think that a worthy tortilla should be good enough to fill with just about anything and create an enjoyable meal. If you're lazy or in a hurry and just want a snack, melting some cheese onto a tortilla and rolling it up is always a great idea ... as long as the tortilla is good.

We went shopping for tortillas and came back with a wide variety to find a brand that we could trust with many future meals. We decided to get only flour tortillas, to maintain the integrity of the taste test; it would be difficult to judge one brand's yellow corn tortilla against another brand's white flour tortilla. After tearing off many pieces of flat, floury goodness back to back, we discovered some winners.