Our Favorite Ketchup Brand Is Almost Identical To Heinz (And Cheaper)

While Heinz ketchup is an all-time favorite, some other ketchup brands have earned the spotlight, too. One brand in particular is Great Value, which offers a superior tomato ketchup you can grab at your local Walmart. After we evaluated 13 popular ketchup brands, including Good & Gather, Rao's, and Market Pantry, Great Value came out at the top, and not just for its striking similarity to Heinz ketchup.

Both the Heinz and Great Value's ketchup share that same deep red color so that you might mistake one for the other if it weren't for the different bottles and labeling. Great Value's ketchup oozes with a similar thick texture that makes it excellent for dipping your fries. But the taste test is where you can appreciate this bottled ketchup's profile. Sporting a similar ingredients list to that of Heinz's ketchup, Great Value is a no-frills, regular sauce, offering the simple flavors of our childhood favorite.

Furthermore, considering that the idea behind Walmart's Great Value products is to offer affordable and quality food products, the store's in-house ketchup delivers on both promises. At about a meager $3 for a 64-ounce bottle at the time of writing this, Great Value's ketchup costs a mere fraction — at least a tenth, to be precise — of brands like Primal Kitchen's organic unsweetened and Rao's Roma tomato ketchup. It's even cheaper than Heinz! So if it comes down to cost after checking all the boxes for flavor, color, and consistency, you have a clear winner.