A Few Ingredient Additions Will Boost The Flavor And Texture Of Your Refried Beans
Refried beans — spread them on your pork torta, put a dollop on top of nachos, or pair some with enchiladas. The creamy beans are quite versatile, but no matter how you plan to eat the Mexican side dish, there are many easy ways to boost both the flavor and texture of your next batch. It doesn't matter if it's a homemade pot of refried beans, or a can from the grocery store shelf, an upgrade only takes one or two kitchen staples.
We spoke to private chef and media personality Ronaldo Linares, who says, "To boost the flavor of refried beans, try adding a pinch of smoked paprika, cumin — or even a splash of lime juice will add nice acidity to the dish that will balance well with the lard."
In case you don't know, lard is a common ingredient in many traditional recipes for refried beans, because it adds rich flavor and also some thickness to the dish. In addition to the recommendations by Linares, other spices like cayenne pepper can add more heat. Another easy way to add flavor and acidity if you don't have fresh limes on hand is with a dash of hot sauce that has vinegar, like brands such as Tabasco or Texas Pete.
Ingredients to enhance the texture of refried beans
So far we've mentioned ingredients that combine with the creamy dish and simply add flavor, but if you're also looking for a contrast of textures, there are ingredients that do both. "Texture components could be some topping [like] rendered chopped bacon or some crispy pork skin," says Ronaldo Linares. "Think about complementing the star, the refried beans."
You can mix chopped bacon or pancetta into the refried beans, in addition to using the meats as a garnish. Other crunchy options to put on top of a serving of refried beans are crushed tortilla chips or diced jalapeños. And if you want to lean into the creaminess, mix sour cream into your refried beans for an extra degree of smoothness as well as a subtle tang.
In case you prefer store-bought varieties, there are easy ways to add flavor to canned refried beans, too. Of course, any of the ingredients we've mentioned can work with canned refried beans, but there are ways to add flavor at the last minute, such as sauteed onion or garlic. There are also many flavored varieties of canned refried beans to make it easier from the start. And if you want to try the suggestions from Linares with a homemade batch, cook our one-pot Instant Pot refried beans recipe.