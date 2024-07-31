A Few Ingredient Additions Will Boost The Flavor And Texture Of Your Refried Beans

Refried beans — spread them on your pork torta, put a dollop on top of nachos, or pair some with enchiladas. The creamy beans are quite versatile, but no matter how you plan to eat the Mexican side dish, there are many easy ways to boost both the flavor and texture of your next batch. It doesn't matter if it's a homemade pot of refried beans, or a can from the grocery store shelf, an upgrade only takes one or two kitchen staples.

We spoke to private chef and media personality Ronaldo Linares, who says, "To boost the flavor of refried beans, try adding a pinch of smoked paprika, cumin — or even a splash of lime juice will add nice acidity to the dish that will balance well with the lard."

In case you don't know, lard is a common ingredient in many traditional recipes for refried beans, because it adds rich flavor and also some thickness to the dish. In addition to the recommendations by Linares, other spices like cayenne pepper can add more heat. Another easy way to add flavor and acidity if you don't have fresh limes on hand is with a dash of hot sauce that has vinegar, like brands such as Tabasco or Texas Pete.