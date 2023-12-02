Why Refried Beans Taste Better In A Restaurant Than At Home

For homemade taco or enchilada nights, refried beans are both integral and an afterthought; we focus our attention on the main dish, and heat a can of refried beans on the stove five minutes before we're ready to eat. While canned refried beans are convenient, they're no match for the creamy and flavorful refried beans served at your local Mexican restaurant.

If you're wondering what is the secret ingredient for restaurant-quality refried beans, the answer is fat. Restaurant-made refried beans honor traditional Mexican culinary practices by adding a hearty helping of lard or bacon fat drippings to their recipe. It's no secret that fat correlates to flavor, as every culinary culture uses butter, oils, or shortening to create a flavorful foundation for recipes ranging from salad dressings to desserts.

Made from rendered pork fat, lard became a crucial part of Mexican cooking when pigs were introduced to Mexican soils by the Spanish. It's the base of many popular recipes from tamales to flour tortillas. While lard has been replaced with vegetable oil or shortening in many households, the distinct richness and velvety texture it imparts to a skillet of refried beans is hard to beat. The closest substitute for lard is bacon grease, which is another form of rendered pork fat that's arguably even more flavorful. That said, crema, butter, olive oil, and vegetable oil will all enhance the consistency and richness of refried beans.