Peruanos Are The Creamy Beans That Are Not Just Popular In Peru

Beans are one of the most important staples in Mexico, whether they're brothy, bacon-infused charro beans to enjoy with sizzling steak fajitas or refried black beans to spread over molletes. While we're usually given a choice between more popular types of beans such as pinto and black beans at Mexican restaurants in the U.S., in Mexico, creamy light-colored beans known as Peruanos are another great option.

As their name implies, Peruanos are native to Peru, where they're widely used in local cuisine. However, they're equally popular in central Mexico — especially Mexico City. Peruanos are also known as mayocobas in Spanish-speaking countries and canary beans in English, a nod to their yellow hue. Known for their buttery, bean-y flavor and creamy consistency, Peruanos are enjoyed both whole, in soups, and mashed into refried beans.

They're milder with a smoother, more velvety texture than pinto and black beans, which are the two main Mexican natives favored in the northern and southern regions, respectively. Dried Peruanos are sold in bulk or bags at Mexican markets and grocery stores. Common Mexican brands like Isadora, La Costeña, and La Sierra all offer refried Peruanos in cans or bags.