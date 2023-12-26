Cook Beans With A Ham Hock For Richer, Meatier Flavor

Cooking beans from scratch can take up to eight hours, so you have to be patient. But that's partly why ham hocks work so well because the meat needs time to break down and release those delicious flavors. Ham hocks come both fresh and frozen in various sizes. If you're cooking a pound of raw beans, one large ham hock or a couple of small ones should work depending on what's available at your butcher or supermarket.

Some recipes call for up to six ham hocks, so it really depends on the recipe and how much meaty flavor you prefer. You can add the ham hock to the pot of beans from the start and allow the meat to cook along with them for the entire time. Or, for increased flavor, brown the ham hock first. To season, you can add herbs like bay leaves or thyme, spices like chili flakes and cayenne pepper, onions and garlic, or other vegetables like celery and carrots.

When the beans are ready according to your recipe, remove the hocks, shred off the meat, and return it to the beans before serving. Toss any of the bones or extra fat. You can serve these beans as a complete meal with biscuits, cornbread, or a side of potatoes or greens. And if you have extra ham hocks after cooking your beans, add them to another meal like collard greens or a pot of split pea soup.