19 Trader Joe's Pre-Made Salads, Ranked

I don't know about you, but whenever I need to get some easy greens into my diet, there's one spot that never fails me: the pre-made salad aisle. Whether in the form of bagged salad kits or packaged lunch-size portions, I can always be down for a leafy green concoction in a decadent creamy dressing. There's no shortage of pre-made salads on the market, and fortunately for me, one of my favorite retailers has them in abundance: Trader Joe's.

If you've never sauntered down TJ's refrigerated prepared foods section before, you're missing out. When it comes to pre-prepped meal buying I generally advocate for making your own version at home if you have the time; with Trader Joe's salads, though, I heartily depart from that sentiment. I tried and ranked several of the chain's pre-made salads according to flavor and textural balance as well as freshness, and I must say, most of them wowed me.

The biggest plus of buying a ready-made salad (for me, anyway, an early-30s girl living solo) is that it's an easy way to eat healthier and bypass meal fatigue. Making any of these salads on my own would leave me with a ton of leftovers or a surplus of unused ingredients, a problem I can avoid with the following salads. In general, TJ's is a great place to pick up a salad lunch on your next busy day; keep reading for an in-depth look into all the ones I tried.