18 Store-Bought Caesar Salad Kits, Ranked

If you're anything like me, bagged salads are a summertime lunch staple in your kitchen. The salad lovers among us may also find a particular affinity toward Caesar salads — the creamy, indulgent, no-frills dish is both comforting and fresh, a generally safe buy when you need a reliable backup meal. Unsurprisingly, Caesar salads have found endless variations. The standard fixings tend to be croutons, Parmesan, lettuce, and dressing, but various brands have gone to the liberty of adding bacon, chicken, and even spice packets to their salad kits. How should you decide which to pick the next time you're at the store?

I did the hard work of trying and comparing 18 different packaged Caesar salads so you don't have to. Tasting them all was definitely a feat, but I was also surprised that it was relatively easy to rank them. It turns out that not all Caesar salads taste the same. I found some wild differences in the dressings each had, as well as their overall flavor profiles and freshness, all of which I considered when determining the order of these salads. Having done the leg work, choosing my next Caesar salad (and, hopefully, yours) will be far from a brain-bending experience.