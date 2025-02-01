The Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Caesar Salad
It's been called the adult happy meal, girl dinner, and even the "it" meal. But if you've been living under a rock since it started trending, we're talking about the combination of a Caesar salad, fries, and a martini to wash it down. As you might know, the Caesar salad has been popular far beyond these recent trends since its invention in Mexico (reportedly by Italian immigrant Cesare Cardini). No matter if the salad is a side, the whole meal, and comes with or without fries, some prefer a little vino over a martini. That's why we spoke to Gillian Ballance, a master sommelier at Treasury Wine Estates, on the best wines to pair with your next Caesar salad.
"If you have more of a creamy salad dressing, such as a Caesar or ranch dressing, you should consider a crisp, white wine that will contrast the creaminess of the dressing," she says. Caesar salad can have a creamy dressing or a vinaigrette, but the first option is arguably the most common in eateries across the United States. Not only will a crispy white wine complement the umami flavors of the salad, but the acidity will help cut through the richness of each bite. It acts like a palate cleanser of sorts — and will quench your thirst between bites, too.
White wines to pair with Caesar salad
Your best option for a crisp, white wine is one that's on the drier side of the spectrum. Pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and riesling all typically land on the dry side. We've reviewed some of the best white wines — several of which will pair well with your next Caesar salad. For chardonnay fans, try Seghesio Family Vineyards 2023 chardonnay that runs around $24 a bottle. You also can't go wrong with a pinot grigio like Jermann pinot grigio, which costs roughly $25 per bottle. For a cheaper option, you could also try Underwood's pinot gris, a bottle of which usually goes for about $14.
Restaurants often have some sort of Caesar salad on the menu, so order one of these varieties of wines to test out the pairing suggestions from Gillian Ballance. But, if you're cooking at home, we have easy recipes for your next night in. Try our Caesar salad lettuce spears recipe that works as a starter or a side dish. Or, for a full meal, toss up a grilled chicken Caesar salad to pair with a fine glass of crisp, white wine (or two).