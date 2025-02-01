The Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Caesar Salad

It's been called the adult happy meal, girl dinner, and even the "it" meal. But if you've been living under a rock since it started trending, we're talking about the combination of a Caesar salad, fries, and a martini to wash it down. As you might know, the Caesar salad has been popular far beyond these recent trends since its invention in Mexico (reportedly by Italian immigrant Cesare Cardini). No matter if the salad is a side, the whole meal, and comes with or without fries, some prefer a little vino over a martini. That's why we spoke to Gillian Ballance, a master sommelier at Treasury Wine Estates, on the best wines to pair with your next Caesar salad.

"If you have more of a creamy salad dressing, such as a Caesar or ranch dressing, you should consider a crisp, white wine that will contrast the creaminess of the dressing," she says. Caesar salad can have a creamy dressing or a vinaigrette, but the first option is arguably the most common in eateries across the United States. Not only will a crispy white wine complement the umami flavors of the salad, but the acidity will help cut through the richness of each bite. It acts like a palate cleanser of sorts — and will quench your thirst between bites, too.