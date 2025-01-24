15 Swoon-Worthy White Wines To Celebrate Valentine's Day

You don't need an excuse to share a bottle of wine with loved ones, but special occasions call for both intentional selections and reliable choices. With Valentine's Day around the corner, it's the perfect time to plan an intimate evening with that special someone. Whether you're celebrating one on one or have several people coming together for the occasion, wine will elevate your evening into a soirée to remember.

Red and rosé wine get a lot of buzz around this romantic holiday, mostly because they fit into the color scheme. Don't leave white wine out of the picture though; it's the perfect accompaniment to an array of ingredients found in rich meals, and it's also a great option to sip on solo. Perhaps you're beginning your evening with an apéritif at home and heading out for dinner, in which case something light and palatable beforehand is the move. Alternatively, if you're cooking at home, doing so with a glass of white wine in hand will instantly improve the experience.

As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I've tasted my way through plenty of wine regions, sampling wines made with a vast selection of grape varieties, in several styles. Here are my top picks for swoon-worthy white wine bottles to celebrate Valentine's Day.

