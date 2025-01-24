15 Swoon-Worthy White Wines To Celebrate Valentine's Day
You don't need an excuse to share a bottle of wine with loved ones, but special occasions call for both intentional selections and reliable choices. With Valentine's Day around the corner, it's the perfect time to plan an intimate evening with that special someone. Whether you're celebrating one on one or have several people coming together for the occasion, wine will elevate your evening into a soirée to remember.
Red and rosé wine get a lot of buzz around this romantic holiday, mostly because they fit into the color scheme. Don't leave white wine out of the picture though; it's the perfect accompaniment to an array of ingredients found in rich meals, and it's also a great option to sip on solo. Perhaps you're beginning your evening with an apéritif at home and heading out for dinner, in which case something light and palatable beforehand is the move. Alternatively, if you're cooking at home, doing so with a glass of white wine in hand will instantly improve the experience.
As a Certified Specialist of Wine, I've tasted my way through plenty of wine regions, sampling wines made with a vast selection of grape varieties, in several styles. Here are my top picks for swoon-worthy white wine bottles to celebrate Valentine's Day.
1. Seghesio Family Vineyards: Chardonnay
Chardonnay is one of the most planted grapes in the world for a reason; it's endlessly adaptable to different palates, and varies depending on where it grows and how it's treated in the cellar. California is known for its chardonnay production, spanning rich, buttery styles and brighter fruit-forward versions. Seghesio Family Vineyards has been making wine in Sonoma for over 100 years, and that experience is evident in this fine chardonnay. Made with grapes grown in Sonoma, Monterey, and San Luis Obispo Counties, it offers a mixed selection of California's climates and terroir, bringing plenty of depth to this white wine.
The grapes are hand-harvested to preserve their delicate nature, then a small proportion is fermented and aged in oak barrels for several months, while the majority is transferred to stainless steel tanks. The blend adds both complexity and freshness to this chardonnay wine, emphasizing the vivacious fruit notes, while simultaneously adding texture and richness to the palate. Expect notes of tropical fruits like pineapple and cantaloupe, as well as golden apple and apricot. It pairs well with creamy pasta dishes or a cheese board.
2. Pine Ridge Vineyards: Chenin blanc viognier
Aromatic white grapes infuse wines with a multitude of flavors, creating a fragrant experience to share with your plus one. Several varieties fit into this category, but at Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa Valley, a blend of chenin blanc and viognier does the trick. The winery is quickly reaching 50 years in business, giving it plenty of time to expand beyond its beginnings with cabernet sauvignon. With vineyards planted across several of California's viticultural areas, optimizing the conditions for these grapes is a no-brainer (think of it like a "right place, right time" kind of situation ...)
This white wine blend consists primarily of chenin blanc (80%) with the remainder viognier to round out the acidity. The wine is fermented in stainless steel tanks, lending it a freshness bolstered by chenin's characteristics. The result is a crisp and nuanced white wine brimming with citrus fruits like yuzu and tangerine, as well as pear, peach, mango, honeydew melon, and orange blossom. Not to mention, it retails for under $20, making it a great option to kick off any type of celebration. Serve it solo or with a roast chicken and tangy salad, classic comforts that are welcome no matter the time.
3. Jermann: Ramat pinot grigio
Orange wine could be categorized as a cross of white and red wine, but it's made with white grapes, so it fits right into this list of swoon-worthy whites. Historically in Friuli-Venezia-Giulia in Northern Italy, when pinot grigio was used to make this style of wine, the product was called ramato, which translates to "copper" and hints to its amber color. Actually, the hue is a result of the variety's grayish-pink skins. If you and your partner typically reach for pinot grigio, switch it up with ramato to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Jermann winery is located in Gorizia, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, and was founded in the mid-1880s by a winemaker with Austrian and Slovenian heritage. With sustainability and biodiversity in mind, the modern winery continues to thrive with traditional and innovative bottles. The Jermann Ramât pinot grigio is a prime example, combining a clean palate with floral and fruity aromas. Notes of apple, pear, lemon, and fresh herbs are present, alongside a subtle briny character and a fuller mouthfeel. Ramato is a food-friendly wine, and pairs well with roasted vegetables, seafood, or salty snacks.
4. Tinpot Hut: Marlborough sauvignon blanc
New Zealand sauvignon blanc is a reliable classic, and one that deserves to be shared with a trustworthy plus one. It's the country's most produced wine, and it all started in the Marlborough region. There are plenty of vineyards and wineries in the area, and Tinpot Hut is a solid bet. Founded around 20 years ago, the viticultural philosophy is one of sustainability and harmony, two great qualities in any relationship.
Try a bottle of Tinpot Hut's Marlborough sauvignon blanc for a taste of all the fuss surrounding New Zealand's flagship wine. Vines are located close to the Pacific, which brings cool breezes to temper the summer heat. This refreshing wine is loaded with fruit-forward flavors and balanced by a bright acidity. Expect notes of grapefruit, passion fruit, melon, and fresh herbs, as well as a hint of minerality that adds an elegant character to every sip. Serve it chilled with snacks, colorful salads, or a seafood feast (oysters, anyone?)
5. Villa Bucci: Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore
Italy's red wines might be a regular fixture of your romantic evenings, but the country has some dazzling white wines to add to your repertoire, too. Verdicchio is an indigenous grape that grows almost exclusively in the Boot, primarily in the center of the country. Castelli di Jesi is one of the main viticultural regions for the grape, so it's only natural to pick a bottle with this designation for your Valentine's Day celebration.
The Bucci family has been a mainstay of the area for a few centuries now, proving that legacies can last. Pick up a bottle of Villa Bucci's Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico Superiore for a taste of this delicious white. The organically farmed fruit highlights the variety's pure essence, complemented by the maturation in old oak which adds a luscious character to the wine. This verdicchio features apple, pear, melon, and lemon on the palate, with hints of floral, herbal, and mineral notes that infuse it with elegance. Serve it with a cheese and charcuterie board or a plate of seafood pasta for a balanced match.
6. Papagiannakos Winery: Assyrtiko
It's easy to repeat the usual regions when choosing a white wine, but if you're not accustomed to picking up bottles from Greece, do yourself a favor and put one on the menu for your Valentine's dinner. With millennia of know-how, you can't go wrong with this ancient viticultural region. Assyrtiko is one of the most popular options, and it reliably delivers with freshness and a crisp palate.
Papagiannakos was founded over 100 years ago, near Athens and in close proximity to the Aegean Sea. This location dictates the Mediterranean climate, which sees mild winters and hot summers, perfect for the development of flavor in assyrtiko (or a match made in heaven, you could say). The old vines guarantee plenty of flavor in the glass; fragrant notes of lemon, nuts, and a briny mineral character stand out, infusing a bright splash to your celebrations. Seafood is a must with Greek white wine, so plan your meal around those seaside flavors.
7. Pewsey Vale Vineyard: Estate riesling
If you and your sweetheart love the bracing experience of a high acid wine, riesling from Eden Valley, Australia, is a must. Located in the Barossa Valley, riesling has been growing here for almost two centuries, and Pewsey Vale Vineyard was the winery that started it all. Here you'll find an excellent selection of fine riesling wines, as production focuses solely on growing this variety across the viticultural area. Consequently, Pewsey Vale is a great source of riesling, and a surefire option for anyone who needs to be convinced about the grape.
For a taste of what you can expect from Pewsey Vale, try the Estate riesling, the winery's flagship wine. Forget about sweet riesling wines as you savor this crisp and fresh version with your Valentine. A bold and rich mouthfeel brings vibrancy to the palate, complementing the zesty acidity. Notes of lime, green apple, white flowers, stone, and dried rosemary mingle in every sip, offering plenty of complexity to this flavor-packed wine. Riesling is a great match with food — serve it with salads, seafood, or soft creamy cheeses.
8. Sohm & Kracher: Grüner veltliner Lion
For a peppery hint in your glass of white wine, look toward Austria and its prized grüner veltliner grape. It counts for around one-third of the country's vineyard area, a sign that Austrians have a long-lasting love affair with this variety. For a true taste of excellence, pick up a bottle of grüner veltliner Lion by Sohm & Kracher, a collaboration between a small family business in Burgenland an Aldo Sohm, an award-winning sommelier from Austria.
This bottle is a great example of the white grape, offering an approachable character and plenty of freshness. Fruity aromas paired with white flowers, white pepper, ginger, and citrus infuse this wine with zinginess, which is enhanced by a crisp acidity. It's an easy pairing with or without food, as this unoaked wine is bright enough to stand up to zesty flavors or to cleanse a rich palate for the next bite.
9. Zulal: Voskehat
If your romantic relationship is all about trying new things, you'll want to pick up a bottle of Armenian white wine. Though the region was the location of the first known winery thousands of years ago, it isn't currently a large player in the international wine market. Infuse your evening with the perfect blend of timeless history and novel flavors, by scooping up a bottle of the country's native white grape, voskehat.
Zulal winery has high altitude vineyards in volcanic soils, imbuing a unique character and elegance to its wines. Zulal means "pure" in Armenian, an admirable quality to cultivate in both viticulture and relationships. This voskehat wine is fuller bodied and features notes of apple, pear, and honeysuckle, with an herbaceous quality. This adds a savory element to the palate, making this an excellent white wine to pair with food, or to spark conversation with your Valentine. Why not go all out with the experimental nature of the evening by cooking up an Armenian feast?
10. Granbazán: Etiqueta verde albariño
Spanish reds get so much attention, but the country boasts delicious white wines that are worthy of a Valentine's Day celebration. Rías Baixas is an excellent region to seek out, thanks to its cooler climates moderated by the Atlantic Ocean. Here, the albariño grape reigns proud, and you'll quickly understand why when you pop open a bottle of Granbazán Etiqueta Verde.
Made with albariño vines that have been growing for over 35 years, the result is equally complex and refreshing. Notes of citrus and green apple are prominent in the glass, mingling with a briny salinity reminiscent of the nearby ocean. Channel your favorite coastal Spanish dishes for your soirée, opting for grilled octopus or a fancy tinned fish and seafood spread. This zesty white wine is also the perfect palate cleanser to pair with assorted cheeses. Meanwhile, if you're celebrating in a warm climate, chill it well and take it to a picnic at the beach.
11. Trimbach: Pinot gris réserve
Pinot gris (the same grape as pinot grigio but vinified in a different style) is one of the noble grapes of Alsace, France. That's pretty high praise for what some people consider a run-of-the-mill white, but you'll see it's so much more than that in this small region. With its unique German and French cultural influences, wines coming out of Alsace are anything but ordinary (something worth noting if you and your partner have distinct backgrounds).
Maison Trimbach dates back to the early 1600s, firmly cementing itself over centuries of Alsatian history. With vast experience in the region, the winery has classified its selection into several ranges of wines over time. Make your romantic evening extra special with a bottle of the réserve pinot gris. This full bodied offering is brimming with fruity aromas and a creamy texture. It's rich and fragrant, while remaining balanced and bright in the glass — the perfect complement to a spicy meal or smoked fish spread.
12. Alois Lageder: Pinot bianco
Pinot bianco (aka pinot blanc) is one of several mutations of pinot noir (pinot gris being another). That said, you can expect a notably different flavor profile compared with the popular red grape variety. While it grows around the world, the region of Alto Adige in Northern Italy is particularly suitable for developing pinot blanc's nuanced aromatics. Alois Lageder is a top producer in the area, working with biodynamic principles and a holistic approach to highlight the area's terroir.
The winery is an excellent source of elegant white wines, and the pinot bianco is a fine example. It's typically grown at a higher elevation to maximize its freshness, resulting in a fruity and floral flavor profile. Expect notes of apple and citrus, as well as a mineral undertone that keeps it crisp on the palate. Pair this sophisticated white with snacks, seafood, or a vibrant salad to add a lively touch to your Valentine's Day celebrations.
13. Feudi di San Gregoria: Falanghina
Several hundred kilometers south of Alto Adige, another Italian wine region showcases dazzling white wines. Campania is the Italian countryside foodies should know about, and the same goes for its extensive selection of wines, mostly made with native varieties. Falanghina grows almost exclusively in Italy, but make sure to add it to your radar for special occasions and anytime drinking, too. This ancient white grape grows in volcanic soil, infusing a unique character to the wines.
Try a bottle of falanghina by Feudi di San Gregorio, one of Campania's leading wineries. Preserving the area's traditions while expanding into innovative territories, it provides the perfect introduction to falanghina (or a great excuse to keep drinking it). This textured white gives off aromas of white flowers and fruit, primarily lemon, grapefruit, apple, and pear. A subtle hint of almond adds plenty of character to the palate, while the balanced acidity makes this a fantastic wine to pair with food. Channel Southern Italy by serving it with fish, vegetarian dishes, and creamy cheeses.
14. Brokenwood: Semillon
Take your Valentine's Day celebration Down Under with a wine from the Hunter Valley, the origin of Australia's wine industry. Australian shiraz is old news for many consumers, but the region's semillon is a lesser-known star. This grape plays a supporting role in Bordeaux white wines, but in the Hunter Valley it shines front and center as a single-varietal wine. The hot climate ripens it just so, then the grapes are picked while the acidity is still intact, ensuring a fresh result.
Brokenwood Wines' semillon features notes of green apple, lime, lemon, and apple blossoms, filling the palate with a lengthy finish. An herbal element adds a savory character, while a subtle note of spice keeps every sip delightful. The acidity is notable, but paired alongside this fuller bodied white wine, it serves as a crisp backbone. Serve it with a dozen oysters or try your hand at cooking a spicy Thai curry to raise the heat.
15. Zuccardi: Torrontés
Sometimes, the most intriguing white wines come from the most unexpected places ... much like that special someone. Argentina is the king of malbec, but the country also produces excellent white wines. In the northern provinces, vineyards are often located at high elevations, which provide optimal conditions for white grapes to develop aromas while retaining freshness and acidity. That's certainly the case with torrontés, a fragrant local grape that grows primarily in Argentina.
Zuccardi winery has been around for over half a century, highlighting the country's diverse viticultural offerings. The Serie A torrontés comes from the province of Salta, where the Andes mountains play a significant role in the landscape. It's also the source of this aromatic white grape, which makes sense once you taste it grown in its element. Floral aromas are present on the nose, as well as notes of citrus, pineapple, starfruit, and fresh herbs. Torrontés pairs well with seafood, poultry, and vegetarian dishes, or you could just savor a glass solo with your Valentine while you plan a future escapade to Argentina.